How to watch today's Once Caldas vs San Antonio Bulo Bulo Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

A vital Copa Sudamericana knockout round fixture takes place at Estadio Palogrande as Once Caldas, carrying a dominant first-leg advantage, host Bolivian debutants San Antonio Bulo Bulo on Wednesday.

With a 3-0 lead after they visit Bolivia, the Colombian side is firmly in control, while San Antonio face a near-impossible mission to overturn the deficit and keep their continental campaign alive.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Once Caldas vs San Antonio Bulo Bulo online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on multiple platforms in the US, including fubo. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Once Caldas vs San Antonio Bulo Bulo kick-off time

The match will be played at Estadio Palogrande on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Once Caldas team news

Once Caldas are in a commanding position not only in this tie but also in terms of team stability. Their comprehensive 3-0 victory in the first leg showcased their maturity and superior squad depth, especially in challenging conditions at altitude.

Dayro Moreno remains the headline threat up front, with four goals in his past four matches, and is expected to feature again alongside Jefry Zapata and creative options like Cuesta and Barrios on the flanks. The likely starting eleven should be close to full strength, with no new major injuries or suspensions affecting Hernán Herrera’s selection.

San Antonio Bulo Bulo team news

San Antonio Bulo Bulo face a daunting trip after a harsh lesson in their continental debut - falling 3-0 at home, undermined further by a red card to Ervin Sanchez just before halftime. The Bolivians responded with a 2-0 league win over Real Oruro, showing offensive potential but underscoring their struggle for consistency on bigger stages.

There are no reports of major injuries or suspensions outside of the known absence of Sanchez, so coach Pedro De Pablos should have his regular starters available.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

OCA Last match SAB 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins San Antonio Bulo Bulo 0 - 3 Once Caldas 3 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

