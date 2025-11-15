How to watch Ole Miss vs Florida NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The seventh-ranked Ole Miss Rebels (9–1) welcome the Florida Gators (3–6) to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, November 15, in another SEC clash with plenty on the line.

Florida enters the matchup with its back firmly against the wall. Sitting at just three wins, the Gators must rattle off a late-season surge to reach the six-win threshold for bowl eligibility. Their biggest hurdle has been an offense that hasn’t been able to consistently punch back in SEC play, putting them in must-win territory the rest of the way.

On the other side, Ole Miss is trying to keep its momentum rolling as it jockeys for position in both the SEC race and the College Football Playoff conversation. The Rebels have strung together three straight victories, powered by an offense that’s been firing on all cylinders. That run includes a statement win on the road at Oklahoma and a convincing 30–14 victory over South Carolina earlier this month.

Ole Miss vs Florida: Date and kick-off time

The Ole Miss Rebels will take on the Florida Gators in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Mississippi

Date Saturday, November 15, 2025 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Location Mississippi

How to watch Ole Miss vs Florida on TV & stream live online

Ole Miss vs Florida news & key players

Ole Miss Rebels team news

Trinidad Chambliss is putting together a standout senior season in Oxford. The Ole Miss signal-caller has cleared 300 passing yards in five different games and enters this matchup with 2,356 passing yards and an impressive 13-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He’s also a legitimate threat on the move, adding another 434 yards with his legs.

The Rebels lean heavily on their ground attack, and Kewan Lacy continues to be the spark. Lacy shredded South Carolina for 167 yards in their last outing and has already eclipsed 900 rushing yards this fall. Through the air, Ole Miss boasts one of the deepest pass-catching units in the SEC. Five different players have topped 390 receiving yards, with Harrison Wallace III leading the charge at 579 and Deuce Alexander proving equally tough to contain with 467.

Florida Gators team news

DJ Lagway’s sophomore campaign has been a roller coaster. The young quarterback has struggled with ball security, throwing five interceptions over his last three outings. While he has eclipsed the 200-yard mark in five different games and sits at 1,762 passing yards overall, his 11-to-12 touchdown-to-interception ratio tells the story of an offense still searching for consistency. Even so, Florida is sticking with him as the starter, banking on his upside to shine through late in the season.

On the ground, Jadan Baugh has been the Gators’ steady hand. The sophomore tailback has topped 60 rushing yards in six straight matchups, including a monster 150-yard day against Mississippi State, and he’s piled up 747 yards on the year. The receiving corps has potential but remains uneven. Freshman Vernell Brown III was held to just 22 yards last week, though he still leads the group with 473 on the season, while J. Michael Sturdivant has contributed 265 yards. Florida’s offense sputtered badly in its latest outing, producing only 247 total yards, a stark contrast to its season average of 341 per game.