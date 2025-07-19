How to watch today's Nottingham Forest vs Monaco pre-season friendly: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the friendly match between Nottingham Forest and Monaco, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nottingham Forest face AS Monaco in a pre-season friendly on Saturday at Chesterfield’s SMH Group Stadium.

Both sides are building toward their respective league campaigns: Forest look to find rhythm after a goalless draw to open their summer, while Monaco arrive in England buoyed by impressive wins in earlier friendlies and aiming to fine-tune a squad with continental ambitions.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Monaco online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Forest TV in the US, with match highlights and post-match interviews also being made available on the platform.

Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Nottingham Forest vs Monaco kick-off time

The match will be played on Saturday at Chesterfield’s SMH Group Stadium, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest team news

Nottingham Forest approach their second pre-season outing searching for sharper attacking output after their 0-0 stalemate with Chesterfield. Nuno Espírito Santo’s side has largely avoided major injury issues, but Neco Williams and Nicolas Dominguez remain sidelined and will not be available for selection.

Morgan Gibbs-White was given extra rest following international duty and is back in training, as are expected starters Chris Wood, Ibrahim Sangare, Matz Sels, and Taiwo Awoniyi, who is nearing full recovery from an abdominal injury.

Monaco team news

AS Monaco make the trip at full throttle following a 5-0 dismantling of Coventry City and a positive start to their pre-season under Adi Hütter. Paul Pogba will not be involved as he continues his long-term rehabilitation, and recent Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati is also expected to miss out after being absent against Coventry.

Defender Eric Dier is available and rising star Maghnes Akliouche, fresh off a rapid hat-trick last time out, is likely to start.

