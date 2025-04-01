+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
City Ground, Nottingham
How to watch today's Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueManchester UnitedNottingham Forest vs Manchester UnitedNottingham Forest

How to watch the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nottingham Forest will take on Manchester United in the Premier League at the City Ground on Tuesday.

Nottingham Forest continue to enjoy their dream run in the league. They are third in the standings, four points behind second-placed Arsenal. Manchester United, on the other hand, are 13th in the standings and will be desperate to climb up the league standings with only nine rounds to go.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
The match will be played at the City Ground on Tuesday. For fans in the US, kick-off will be at 3 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Probable lineups

Nottingham ForestHome team crest

Home team crestMUN
26
M. Sels
5
Murillo
31
N. Milenkovic
7
N. Williams
34
O. Aina
14
C. Hudson-Odoi
20
Jota Silva
10
M. Gibbs-White
16
N. Dominguez
8
E. Anderson
21
A. Elanga
24
A. Onana
4
M. de Ligt
26
A. Heaven
2
Victor Lindelof
17
A. Garnacho
8
B. Fernandes
11
J. Zirkzee
25
M. Ugarte
3
N. Mazraoui
20
D. Dalot
9
R. Hoejlund

MUNAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • N. Espirito Santo

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Amorim

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

Nottingham Forest team news

Chris Wood is a major doubt for Tuesday’s match after sustaining a hip injury while on international duty with New Zealand. Meanwhile, Morgan Gibbs-White will be assessed after a heavy collision with the goalpost against Brighton, though there is optimism that he will be fit to feature.

Manchester United team news

Manchester United have received a boost with Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Altay Bayındır, and Tom Heaton all returning to training and available for selection. However, Luke Shaw remains sidelined.

Patrick Dorgu has completed his domestic suspension and is back in contention, but Lisandro Martínez, Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo, Ayden Heaven, and Jonny Evans are all ruled out.

Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

NFO

Last 5 matches

MUN

2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

7

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

