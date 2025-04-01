How to watch today's Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nottingham Forest will take on Manchester United in the Premier League at the City Ground on Tuesday.

Nottingham Forest continue to enjoy their dream run in the league. They are third in the standings, four points behind second-placed Arsenal. Manchester United, on the other hand, are 13th in the standings and will be desperate to climb up the league standings with only nine rounds to go.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League City Ground, Nottingham

The match will be played at the City Ground on Tuesday. For fans in the US, kick-off will be at 3 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest team news

Chris Wood is a major doubt for Tuesday’s match after sustaining a hip injury while on international duty with New Zealand. Meanwhile, Morgan Gibbs-White will be assessed after a heavy collision with the goalpost against Brighton, though there is optimism that he will be fit to feature.

Manchester United team news

Manchester United have received a boost with Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Altay Bayındır, and Tom Heaton all returning to training and available for selection. However, Luke Shaw remains sidelined.

Patrick Dorgu has completed his domestic suspension and is back in contention, but Lisandro Martínez, Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo, Ayden Heaven, and Jonny Evans are all ruled out.

