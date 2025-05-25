How to watch today's Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With the Premier League title race and relegation picture already settled, the spotlight shifts to European qualification as Nottingham Forest welcome Chelsea to the City Ground for a crucial final-day showdown.

It's all to play for in the chase for UEFA Champions League spots, and both clubs head into Sunday knowing what's at stake. For Chelsea, a win would all but seal a return to Europe's top table thanks to their superior goal difference. As for Forest, victory could lift them into the top five, provided both Newcastle and Aston Villa drop points elsewhere.

The Tricky Trees head into Matchday 38 buoyed by a gritty 2-1 victory away to West Ham, snapping a three-game winless streak. That stretch included a disappointing 2-2 draw with already-relegated Leicester, a result that may haunt them should they fall short in the end.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have found form at just the right time. Four wins from their last five games have reignited belief at Stamford Bridge, though a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle remains the blemish in an otherwise strong finish. Still, Enzo Maresca's side has been inconsistent on the road, with seven defeats from 18 away fixtures proving a nagging weakness.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and UNIVERSO.

Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League City Ground, Nottingham

This Premier League match will be played at the City Ground in Nottingham, England, on Sunday, May 25, with kick-off at 11:00 am ET or 8:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest team news

On the team news front, Nuno Espirito Santo revealed that centre-back Murillo remains a doubt after aggravating an ankle injury against West Ham. Though he saw out the match, he's yet to return to full training.

Callum Hudson-Odoi made his return from a hamstring strain off the bench last weekend and could be in line to start against his former employers, while Taiwo Awoniyi remains sidelined following abdominal surgery.

Chelsea team news

For Chelsea, Maresca confirmed that both Christopher Nkunku and youngster Marc Guiu are back in contention after recovering from injury layoffs. Nicolas Jackson remains suspended, but Jadon Sancho—ineligible against parent club Manchester United last weekend—is available for selection.

