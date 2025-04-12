Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game 2025, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will return to the spotlight on April 12, 2025, for their annual Blue-Gold spring game, offering fans a first glimpse at the squad aiming to carry forward last season's success.

After reaching the national championship game for the first time since 2012, head coach Marcus Freeman's group enters spring camp with high expectations.

Jeremiyah Love headlines the returning talent after racking up 1,125 rushing yards and 17 scores last fall.

All eyes will be on the quarterback competition, where a mix of experienced seniors and rising freshmen will battle for the starting role. This year's exhibition will also feature an unconventional scoring format, adding a fresh twist to the traditional spring showcase.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game 2025 game, plus plenty more.

Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game 2025: Date and tip-off time

Date: Saturday, April 12

Time: 2:00 pm ET or 11:00 am ET

Location: Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana

Kickoff is set for Saturday, April 12 at 2:00 pm ET or 11:00 am PT from Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana.

How to watch Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game 2025 on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: --

Streaming service: Peacock

The game will be streamed exclusively on Peacock, with no traditional TV coverage available. Tony Simeone (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analyst) and Caroline Pineda (sideline reporter) are on the game call.

Streaming the game with a VPN

