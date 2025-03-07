How to watch today's Norwich City vs Oxford United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Norwich and Oxford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Norwich will take on Oxford in the Championship at Carrow Road on Friday.

Both these teams have struggled to pick up wins in recent weeks. The Canaries have only managed one win in their last five games, whereas the visitors are winless in seven matches. They will be eager to break that run and climb up the standings, with only 11 rounds remaining this season.

How to watch Norwich vs Oxford online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Norwich vs Oxford kick-off time

Championship - Championship Carrow Road

The match will be played at Carrow Road on Friday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Norwich team news

Norwich City is preparing to face Oxford United with several players sidelined due to injuries. The team will be without Kenny McLean, Amankwah Forson, Liam Gibbs, Gabriel Forsyth, and Matej Jurasek, who are all currently unavailable.

Lewis Dobbin's status for the match is uncertain after he suffered an injury in the last game.

Oxford team news

Oxford United, on the other hand, faces significant challenges with a shorter but impactful injury list. They will be missing Benjamin Nelson, Elliott Moore, Greg Leigh, and Tom Bradshaw for the upcoming match.

Oxford United has struggled recently, failing to win in their last seven games and scoring only three goals in that period.

