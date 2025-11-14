How to watch Northwestern vs Michigan NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

No. 18 Michigan (7–2) heads into Wrigley Field on Saturday against a Northwestern squad still fighting for bowl eligibility at 5–4.

The Wildcats have stumbled in their last two attempts to secure that sixth win, falling to both Nebraska and USC. They’ll still have opportunities against Minnesota and Illinois down the stretch, but knocking off the Wolverines would be the kind of statement victory that instantly rewrites their season.

Michigan, on the other hand, just refuses to fade from the national picture. The Wolverines have a trip to Maryland looming next week, followed by Ohio State visiting Ann Arbor in a matchup that could shatter dreams or solidify a College Football Playoff bid. But none of that matters unless they take care of business against Northwestern first.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Northwestern vs Michigan NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Northwestern vs Michigan: Date and kick-off time

The Northwestern Wildcats will take on the Michigan Wolverines in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 pm PT at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Date Saturday, November 15, 2025 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 pm PT Venue Wrigley Field Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Northwestern vs Michigan on TV & stream live online

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as Express VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Northwestern vs Michigan news & key players

Northwestern Wildcats team news

Northwestern hung around with USC through the first half before the game slipped away. Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava diced up the Wildcats’ secondary for 309 yards at 9.1 yards per attempt. Although Northwestern found some traction in the run game, topping five yards per carry, their aerial attack never truly got off the ground, finishing with just 150 passing yards.

Senior quarterback Preston Stone continues to pilot the Wildcats’ offense with mixed results, throwing for 1,522 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions while completing 59.3% of his passes. His top weapon is junior receiver Griffin Wilde, who has hauled in 43 passes for 593 yards and five scores. On the ground, sophomore running back Caleb Komolafe (141 carries, 726 yards, eight touchdowns) has been the steady engine driving Northwestern’s rushing production.

Michigan Wolverines team news

Freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood continues to steer Michigan’s attack with poise beyond his years, racking up 1,671 passing yards on a 60.9% completion rate. He’s tossed seven touchdowns against three picks and added another dimension with his legs, piling up 272 rushing yards and four scores. His go-to options in the passing game have been senior wideout Donaven McCulley, who leads the team with 26 grabs for 383 yards and two touchdowns, and emerging freshman Andrew Marsh, close behind with 25 receptions for 376 yards and two scores.

On the ground, the Wolverines lean heavily on junior running back Justice Haynes and sophomore Jordan Marshall. Haynes (121 carries, 857 yards, 10 TDs) has been sidelined since the Michigan State matchup and remains “week-to-week,” according to Moore. In his absence, Marshall has taken the baton and sprinted with it, highlighted by a 25-carry, 184-yard, three-touchdown showcase against Purdue.