How to watch today's Northampton Town vs Wrexham League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Northampton and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Northampton will take on Wrexham in a League One clash at the Sixfields Stadium on Saturday.

Wrexham are third in the standings and have won three games in a row. They will be confident of extending that winning run and 17th-placed Northampton will find it difficult to challenge the visitors.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Northampton vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and CBS in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Northampton vs Wrexham kick-off time

League One - League One Sixfields Stadium

The match will be played at the Sixfields Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Northampton team news

Kevin Nolan is expected to stick with the same Northampton Town lineup that secured victory over Mansfield Town last week.

Defenders TJ Eyoma and Aaron McGowan remain doubtful, having missed that match after sustaining injuries in the 3-2 win against Huddersfield.

Wrexham team news

For Wrexham, Elliot Lee is in contention for a midfield role after escaping serious injury in a road traffic accident following their midweek cup triumph.

There are no fresh injuries for Wrexham as they chase promotion to the Championship.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links