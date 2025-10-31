How to watch North Texas vs Navy NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The North Texas Mean Green (7-1) are set for a crucial AAC showdown on Saturday as they welcome the No. 23-ranked Navy Midshipmen (7-0) to DATCU Stadium.

North Texas enters the matchup riding high after a dominant 54-20 road victory over Charlotte. The Mean Green have been impressive this season, boasting a 7-1 overall record and holding the fourth spot in the American Athletic Conference standings. They’ve defended home turf well with a 4-1 mark in Denton while staying perfect on the road at 3-0. Looking ahead, North Texas will close out its schedule against UAB, Rice, and Temple.

Meanwhile, Navy remains one of the hottest teams in college football, sitting atop the AAC with an unblemished 7-0 record. The Midshipmen continued their winning ways last week, taking down Florida Atlantic 42-32 at home. They’ve been rock-solid both in Annapolis (5-0) and away from it (2-0), proving their consistency in any environment. Following their trip to North Texas, Navy will brace for a tough final stretch featuring Notre Dame, South Florida, and Memphis.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the North Texas vs Navy NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

North Texas vs Navy: Date and kick-off time

The North Texas will take on the Navy in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT at DATCU Stadium in Denton, Texas.

Date Saturday, November 1, 2025 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT Venue DATCU Stadium Location Denton, Texas

How to watch North Texas vs Navy on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Streaming service: Fubo

North Texas vs Navy news & key players

North Texas Mean Green team news

Quarterback Drew Mestemaker has been the driving force behind North Texas’ offensive success this season, throwing for 2,468 yards with an impressive 68.2% completion rate and 21 touchdown passes. On the ground, Caleb Hawkins has provided balance to the attack, leading the team with 547 rushing yards. Through the air, Wyatt Young has been Mestemaker’s go-to target, hauling in 35 receptions for 586 yards. Defensively, linebacker Shane Whitter anchors the Mean Green unit with a team-high 57 tackles, including 27 solo stops. Keviyan Huddleston has been the top disruptor in the trenches with 3.5 sacks, while Kollin Lewis leads the secondary with two interceptions.

Navy Midshipmen team news

For Navy, quarterback Blake Horvath continues to showcase his dual-threat ability, throwing for 1,063 yards and seven touchdowns on 64.5% passing while also pacing the Midshipmen’s ground game with 814 rushing yards. Eli Heidenreich headlines the receiving corps with 25 catches for 507 yards, serving as Horvath’s most reliable option downfield. On defense, MarcAnthony Parker sets the tone with 59 total tackles (29 solo), while Landon Robinson has been a force off the edge, leading the team with 5.5 sacks. The Midshipmen’s secondary has been opportunistic as well, with Parker, Phillip Hamilton, Coleman Cauley, and Justin Ross each snagging an interception this season.