How to watch today's North Carolina vs Louisville City USL Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the USL Championship match between North Carolina FC and Louisville City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

North Carolina hosts Louisville City in a marquee USL Championship clash at WakeMed Soccer Park on Friday.

Both teams are in strong form and sit near the top of the Eastern Conference, with North Carolina boasting a formidable home record and Louisville City entering as the league’s only unbeaten side. The match carries added intrigue as a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference Quarterfinal, which Louisville edged 3-2, and could have significant implications for playoff positioning as the season nears its midpoint.

How to watch North Carolina FC vs Louisville City FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+. CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

North Carolina FC vs Louisville City FC kick-off time

The match will be played at WakeMed Soccer Park on Friday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

North Carolina FC team news

North Carolina come into this fixture with three wins from their last four games and sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference, having recently secured a 1-0 away win at Hartford Athletic thanks to a stoppage-time goal from Pedro Dolabella.

The team has been particularly dominant at home, winning all six of their home matches this season and scoring in every one of their last 13 home USL Championship games. Goalkeeper Jake McGuire has provided stability with four clean sheets, while young talents like Finn Sundstrom continue to impress.

There are no reported injuries or suspensions for North Carolina FC, allowing head coach John Bradford to field his best lineup as the club aims to build on its strong home form and recent psychological boost from their 3-2 win over Louisville in the 2024 playoffs.

Louisville City FC team news

Louisville City arrives as the league leaders and the only unbeaten team in the USL Championship this season, and a reputation for both attacking firepower and defensive resilience. However, the squad has been hit by injuries in the attacking department: forward Jorge Gonzalez suffered a serious leg injury in a recent match and joins Adrien Perez and Brian Ownby on the sidelines, testing the team’s depth up front.

Despite these setbacks, Louisville has continued to find goals from across the squad, with Sam Gleadle stepping up in recent games, and goalkeeper Damian Las anchoring a back line that has conceded a league-low nine goals. Head coach Danny Cruz is likely to rely on his squad’s depth and defensive organisation as Louisville looks to extend its unbeaten run and maintain its dominance over North Carolina in the all-time series.

