How to watch today's North Carolina vs Indy Eleven USL Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the USL Championship match between North Carolina FC and Indy Eleven, as well as kick-off time and team news.

North Carolina FC host Indy Eleven at WakeMed Soccer Park on Friday in a crucial USL Championship Eastern Conference fixture.

Both teams are in the playoff hunt: NCFC comes into the game sitting fourth on 23 points, while Indy Eleven are close behind in sixth with 20 points. Their first meeting this season ended in a 2-2 draw in April, a result emblematic of the tightly matched nature of these sides.

How to watch North Carolina FC vs Indy Eleven online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

North Carolina FC vs Indy Eleven kick-off time

The match will be played at WakeMed Soccer Park on Friday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

North Carolina FC team news

North Carolina FC, under coach John Bradford, enter the fixture aiming to halt a two-match losing streak but retain confidence from strong home performances. The attack is led by Evan Conway and Pedro Dolabella, each with four goals, while playmaker Mikey Maldonado leads the team with six assists and has created 31 chances already this season.

Across the campaign, NCFC have notched 21 goals and created 114 chances, reflecting a multi-pronged offense. Defensive mainstay Conor Donovan remains available and in form, having contributed both defensive leadership and a dramatic stoppage-time equalizer in their last encounter with Indy. There are no reports of fresh injuries or suspensions affecting the first-choice lineup, so NCFC should be able to field a full-strength squad as they look to continue a home streak that’s seen them unbeaten in 20 of their last 24 home USL matches.

Indy Eleven team news

Indy Eleven arrive on the heels of a resilient run, splitting their 15 matches evenly at 5-5-5 and boasting the fifth-best attack in the league with 24 goals. Top scorers Romario Williams, Elvis Amoh, and Jack Blake have four goals each, while creative midfielder Aodhan Quinn adds another dimension with three goals and six assists, matching NCFC’s Maldonado among league leaders.

Indy have seen strong squad continuity, and recent victories have come with contributions from a deep roster, including reliable defensive work from Hunter Sulte in goal. The squad is not currently hampered by significant injuries or suspensions, allowing coach Sean McAuley to field an experienced and cohesive side.

