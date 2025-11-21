How to watch North Carolina vs Duke NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Duke Blue Devils (5–5) and North Carolina Tar Heels (4–6) square off on Saturday at Kenan Stadium with the Victory Bell hanging in the balance.

Even though both sides have seen their preseason dreams fade, there’s still plenty riding on this rivalry matchup. North Carolina sits two wins away from bowl eligibility and must run the table to punch its postseason ticket.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the North Carolina vs Duke NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

North Carolina vs Duke: Date and kick-off time

The North Carolina Tar Heels will take on the Duke Blue Devils in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Date Saturday, November 22, 2025 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT Venue Kenan Stadium Location Chapel Hill, North Carolina

How to watch North Carolina vs Duke on TV & stream live online

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as Express VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

North Carolina vs Duke news & key players

North Carolina Tar Heels team news

For the Tar Heels, the spotlight shifts to quarterback Gio Lopez and his receiving corps as they challenge a shaky Duke secondary. Lopez has cleared the 200-yard passing mark in four straight contests and logged 201 yards against Wake Forest, even though UNC failed to find the end zone. The Heels aren’t exactly an offensive juggernaut, averaging only 18.7 points per game (123rd nationally), but they may have an opening here. Duke has struggled mightily against the pass, surrendering 273.8 yards per game, which ranks 128th in the nation.

Duke Blue Devils team news

Duke’s offense will hinge on the one-two punch of quarterback Darian Mensah and running back Nate Sheppard as they square up against a North Carolina defense that’s been hot and cold against both ground games and aerial attacks. Mensah tossed for 213 yards and a score in the loss to Virginia, while Sheppard chipped in 43 yards on the ground. The Blue Devils can light up the scoreboard, their 33.4 points per game ranks 32nd in the country, but their run game has lagged behind, sitting 100th in the FBS at just 129.8 rushing yards per outing.