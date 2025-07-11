How to watch today's North Carolina vs Birmingham Legion USL Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the USL Championship match between North Carolina FC and Birmingham Legion FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

North Carolina FC host Birmingham Legion FC at WakeMed Soccer Park on Friday in a USL Championship clash with both teams seeking to solidify their playoff ambitions.

North Carolina enter as favorites, sitting in the top six of the Eastern Conference, while Birmingham are fighting to climb out of the lower reaches of the table.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch North Carolina FC vs Birmingham Legion FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

North Carolina FC vs Birmingham Legion FC kick-off time

The match will be played at WakeMed Soccer Park on Friday, with kick-off at 7.30pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

North Carolina FC team news

North Carolina FC come into this fixture after a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Charleston Battery, a result that saw them drop to 7 wins, 5 losses, and 2 draws, but they remain in the playoff positions. The loss marked only the second time this season that NCFC have been held scoreless. Despite limited possession in Charleston, North Carolina created several chances and have generally been efficient with their opportunities.

At home, North Carolina have been formidable, unbeaten at halftime in their last 13 home games and undefeated in 20 of their last 23 home USL Championship matches. They have also won their last four home league games, consistently scoring at least one goal per match in that stretch. Mikey Maldonado has been a key creative force, ranking among the league leaders in assists and chances created. The squad is largely healthy, with no new major injury concerns reported.

Birmingham Legion FC team news

Birmingham Legion FC have struggled for consistency, sitting 10th in the table and averaging just one goal per game. They are currently on a three-game winless streak.

Veteran goalkeeper Matt Van Oekel recently earned his 50th career USL Championship clean sheet and was named to the league’s Team of the Week for his performance against Charleston.

Defender Stephen Turnbull also received league honors after assisting a goal and leading the team in duels won in a recent match. The team’s attack is led by Ronaldo Damus, who has five goals this year, while Tabort Etaka Preston and Kobe Hernandez-Foster provide additional threat and creativity.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

