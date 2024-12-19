How to watch today's NK Celje vs TNS Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Conference League match between NK Celje and TNS, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celje and The New Saints will battle for a chance to keep their Conference League dreams alive when they lock horns in Slovenia on Thursday. Both sides aim to edge closer to securing a spot in the knockout rounds.

The Slovenian champions, Celje, etched their name into the history books by overcoming Pyunik in the playoff round, earning their maiden appearance in the group stage of a major UEFA tournament. However, their European adventure faces uncertainty, as they have collected only four points from five matches in the league phase.

Similarly, The New Saints are navigating their debut group-stage campaign in a UEFA competition, having clinched qualification by defeating Panevezys in the playoff round back in August. Unfortunately, the Welsh club has struggled to find their footing in European football's spotlight.

After a bright moment with a 2-0 triumph over Astana on matchday two, Craig Harrison's side has faltered, losing four of their five group games. Their downward slide began with a 2-1 defeat to Shamrock Rovers, followed by back-to-back losses to Djurgarden and Panathinaikos, where they failed to find the net.

Trailing the top 24 by two points, The New Saints face a do-or-die scenario in Slovenia. They must claim victory over Celje and rely on a favorable set of results elsewhere to keep their knockout-stage aspirations alive.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch NK Celje vs TNS online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Conference League match between NK Celje and TNS will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

NK Celje vs TNS kick-off time

The UEFA Conference League match between NK Celje and TNS will be played at Stadion Z'dezele in Celje, Slovenia.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT on Thursday, December 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

NK Celje team news

The Slovenian hosts are likely to be without Armandas Kucys, Nikita Iosifov, and Nejc Ajhmajer, all sidelined due to injuries.

In midfield, Svit Seslar is expected to reclaim his spot in the starting XI after logging over 30 minutes as a substitute in last week’s clash with Pafos.

Up front, Aljosa Matko is anticipated to spearhead the attack, aiming to build on his three goal contributions during the league phase.

TNS team news

The visitors are set to miss Ashley Barker, who was substituted early during last week’s encounter with Panathinaikos due to an injury.

In Barker's absence, Joshua Daniels could step into the defensive lineup, joining Harrison McGahey, Josh Pask, and Danny Davies at the back.

Meanwhile, striker Declan Davies is vying for his fourth start in the league phase. The forward, who boasts a 10-goal tally this season, will look to add to his single strike in this European campaign.

