How to watch today's Nice vs Benfica Champions League qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The standout showdown of the Champions League Third Qualifying Round unfolds at the Allianz Riviera on Wednesday night, as Nice play host to Benfica in what promises to be a heavyweight clash on the Côte d'Azur.

With Monday's playoff draw throwing a curveball, the winner of this two-legged affair is set to lock horns with either Fenerbahce or Feyenoord in the next round, raising the stakes significantly for all four sides vying for a coveted spot in the league phase.

The Champions League qualification sees Nice taking on Benfica in a crucial match. Fans can heighten their engagement with the game by examining the latest US sportsbook promos. These promotions offer unique opportunities and resources to supplement your viewing experience with tailored offers and insights.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Nice vs Benfica online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / live stream International Official Club Channel Home Kosovo, Montenegro, Macedonia, Serbia Arena 2 Premium Israel 5Sport Indonesia Vidio China ZhiBo8 Bosnia & Herzegovina Arena Sport 2P Portugal Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

This UCL qualifier between Nice and Benfica will not be available to watch via traditional live TV broadcast in the United Kingdom or USA. Supporters can catch all the action live via Official Club Channel Home, as well as Benfica and Nice's own digital platforms.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Nice vs Benfica kick-off time

Champions League Qualification - Champions League Qualification Allianz Riviera

The UCL qualifier between Nice and Benfica will be played at Allianz Riviera in Nice, France.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, August 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Nice team news

For Nice, preseason has been smooth sailing on the injury front, giving Franck Haise a near full-strength squad to pick from for this crucial first leg. That said, the club did wave goodbye to two key figures, shot-stopper Marcin Bulka and forward Gaetan Laborde, both of whom took the Saudi Pro League route this summer.

To fill the voids, Yehvann Diouf has been brought in between the sticks from relegated Reims, while Isak Jansson arrives from Rapid Vienna to bolster the front line. Both could be in line for their official bows in red and black.

Benfica team news

As for Benfica, it's been a busy window at the Estádio da Luz. The Portuguese giants are pulling out all the stops to reclaim domestic dominance from Sporting CP, with Franjo Ivanovic the latest addition, joining from Union SG just last week. However, displacing Vangelis Pavlidis from the starting lineup won't be easy. The Greek forward, fresh off his Super Cup heroics, has bagged six goals in as many Champions League games and looks undroppable.

On the downside, Roger Schmidt will be without several familiar faces, with Bruma, Alexander Bah, and Tomas Araujo all ruled out through injury, slightly denting Benfica's depth ahead of this high-stakes encounter.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

NCE Last 2 matches BEN 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Benfica 3 - 0 Nice

Benfica 2 - 1 Nice 1 Goals scored 5 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

Useful links