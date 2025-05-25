How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Everton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle United welcome Everton to St. James’ Park on Sunday for the final matchday of the Premier League season.

Newcastle, currently seventh and pushing for a European spot, are looking to finish a mixed campaign on a high after a 2-2 draw at Aston Villa last weekend. Everton, meanwhile, sit 13th and have comfortably avoided relegation, bringing stability under David Moyes in the second half of the season.

The Magpies have dominated this fixture in recent years and will be eager to maintain that record in front of their home fans. With both teams aiming to end the season positively, an entertaining encounter is expected at St. James’ Park.

How to watch Newcastle vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Newcastle vs Everton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League St James' Park

The match will be played at St. James’ Park on Sunday, with kick-off at 11 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Newcastle team news

Newcastle are still contending with several injury absences. Key defenders Sven Botman and Kieran Trippier remain sidelined, while midfielder Joelinton and striker Callum Wilson are also unavailable.

Manager Eddie Howe is expected to stick with a familiar lineup, relying on Alexander Isak, who has scored 18 league goals this season, and Anthony Gordon to lead the attack.

Everton team news

Everton have their own injury concerns, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dwight McNeil both doubtful for the trip to Tyneside. Vitalii Mykolenko and Seamus Coleman are also sidelined, forcing David Moyes to make adjustments in defense.

Everton’s away form has been inconsistent, but they’ll be motivated to end the season with a strong showing against a top-half side.

