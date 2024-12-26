How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle will take on Aston Villa in the Premier League on Boxing Day at St James' Park.

The Magpies are in good form, having secured three consecutive victories across all competitions, including a 4-0 win over Ipswich Town. Alexander Isak, who scored a hat-trick against Ipswich, is expected to lead the attack.

Aston Villa, currently sixth in the league, are coming off a 2-1 victory against Manchester City. Despite this, they have struggled away from home, losing five of their last six matches on the road. In their last visit to St. James' Park in August 2023, Villa suffered a 5-1 defeat.

Both teams will be eager to continue their positive momentum in this Boxing Day fixture. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details and more.

How to watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Newcastle vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League St James' Park

The match will be played at St James' Park on Thursday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Newcastle team news

Striker Alexander Isak continues his phenomenal form, having scored nine goals in his last nine games, including a hat-trick at Portman Road on Saturday. Villa will need to neutralize Isak's threat to secure a victory at St. James' Park.

Manager Eddie Howe faces several injury challenges, particularly in defence. Sven Botman, Jamal Lascelles, and Emil Krafth are unavailable, while goalkeeper Nick Pope is expected to remain out until mid-January due to a knee injury. Forward Callum Wilson also remains sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Aston Villa team news

Midfielder Jacob Ramsey has resumed full training, raising hopes of his availability for the Boxing Day clash against Newcastle United. However, his participation remains uncertain.

Ramsey was the only first-team absentee in Villa’s recent match against Manchester City due to injury.

