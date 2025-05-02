How to watch New York Yankees vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Yankees vs the Tampa Bay Rays, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Aaron Judge will look to extend his torrid 11-game hitting streak when the New York Yankees (18-13) welcome the Tampa Bay Rays (14-17) to the Bronx for a Friday night clash at Yankee Stadium.

Tampa Bay rolls into this AL East matchup reeling from a rough series in Kansas City, where they were swept in three straight and closed things out with an 8-2 defeat on Thursday. The Rays have now dropped three games in a row and continue searching for answers as they attempt to stabilize a shaky start to the season.

The Yankees, meanwhile, are returning home following a 5-4 loss to the Orioles on Wednesday, a defeat that handed them a 1-2 series loss in Baltimore. Now back in the Bronx, New York will look to regroup and find its rhythm behind the bat of its red-hot slugger.

How to watch New York Yankees vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: MLBN

Local TV Channel: COLR and FDSWI

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

New York Yankees vs Tampa Bay Rays: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Yankees will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York.

Date Friday, May 2, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT Venue Yankee Stadium Location The Bronx, New York

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New York Yankees vs Tampa Bay Rays team news, injury reports & key players

New York Yankees team news

Judge has been the centerpiece of the Yankees' offense, leading the team in nearly every major category. His .427 batting average, 10 home runs, and 32 RBI are all team highs, and he sits atop the entire league in both long balls and runs driven in. Over his last 10 contests, Judge has been nearly unstoppable, slashing .487 with a pair of doubles, a triple, three homers, seven RBI, and six walks.

Ben Rice has also provided a lift, batting .266 with eight home runs, four doubles, and 13 walks. He ranks 12th in the majors in homers, though his RBI total lags behind at 106th. Paul Goldschmidt continues to swing it well, hitting .356 with eight doubles and two homers while riding a three-game hit streak. Over his last five games, he's batting .316 with a double, a home run, and four RBI. Shortstop Anthony Volpe, who’s batting .237, has contributed 10 doubles, five home runs, and 14 walks. He comes into Friday on a six-game hitting streak and is batting .316 over his last 10 contests with six doubles and four RBI.

On the mound for the Yankees will be left-hander Max Fried, who has been sensational in 2025. The 31-year-old southpaw is off to a perfect 5-0 start with a minuscule 1.19 ERA. In his most recent outing, he shut down the Blue Jays, tossing six innings of one-run ball (unearned) in a convincing win.

Tampa Bay Rays team news

As for the Rays, Yandy Díaz has been one of the few consistent producers at the plate, hitting .254 with eight doubles and four home runs. He's currently riding a three-game hit streak and has gone 5-for-18 (.278) with a double, a homer, and three walks in his last five appearances. Isaac Paredes Aranda leads the team in batting average at .308, while Junior Caminero paces the club with six homers. Outfielder Kameron Misner has quietly impressed, slashing .316 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs, and six walks.

Tampa Bay turns to right-hander Ryan Pepiot to try to slow down Judge and the Yankees. The 27-year-old has been steady this season, compiling a 3.60 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 26 starts last year. In his latest start, he was sharp, allowing just one run on three hits in six strong innings against the Padres.

New York Yankees vs Tampa Bay Rays head-to-head record