+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game TwoGetty Images Sport
Watch on FanDuel with Fubo
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch New York Yankees vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Yankees vs the Tampa Bay Rays, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Aaron Judge will look to extend his torrid 11-game hitting streak when the New York Yankees (18-13) welcome the Tampa Bay Rays (14-17) to the Bronx for a Friday night clash at Yankee Stadium.

Watch live games on FanDuel for $19.99 instead of $89.99
Start a free Fubo trial today

Tampa Bay rolls into this AL East matchup reeling from a rough series in Kansas City, where they were swept in three straight and closed things out with an 8-2 defeat on Thursday. The Rays have now dropped three games in a row and continue searching for answers as they attempt to stabilize a shaky start to the season.

The Yankees, meanwhile, are returning home following a 5-4 loss to the Orioles on Wednesday, a defeat that handed them a 1-2 series loss in Baltimore. Now back in the Bronx, New York will look to regroup and find its rhythm behind the bat of its red-hot slugger.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Yankees vs the Tampa Bay Rays MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Yankees vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV: MLBN
  • Local TV Channel: COLR and FDSWI
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Watch live games on FanDuel for $19.99 instead of $89.99
Start a free Fubo trial today

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees vs Tampa Bay Rays: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Yankees will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York.

Date

Friday, May 2, 2025

First-Pitch Time

7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT

Venue

Yankee Stadium

Location

The Bronx, New York

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

New York Yankees vs Tampa Bay Rays team news, injury reports & key players

New York Yankees team news

Judge has been the centerpiece of the Yankees' offense, leading the team in nearly every major category. His .427 batting average, 10 home runs, and 32 RBI are all team highs, and he sits atop the entire league in both long balls and runs driven in. Over his last 10 contests, Judge has been nearly unstoppable, slashing .487 with a pair of doubles, a triple, three homers, seven RBI, and six walks.

Ben Rice has also provided a lift, batting .266 with eight home runs, four doubles, and 13 walks. He ranks 12th in the majors in homers, though his RBI total lags behind at 106th. Paul Goldschmidt continues to swing it well, hitting .356 with eight doubles and two homers while riding a three-game hit streak. Over his last five games, he's batting .316 with a double, a home run, and four RBI. Shortstop Anthony Volpe, who’s batting .237, has contributed 10 doubles, five home runs, and 14 walks. He comes into Friday on a six-game hitting streak and is batting .316 over his last 10 contests with six doubles and four RBI.

On the mound for the Yankees will be left-hander Max Fried, who has been sensational in 2025. The 31-year-old southpaw is off to a perfect 5-0 start with a minuscule 1.19 ERA. In his most recent outing, he shut down the Blue Jays, tossing six innings of one-run ball (unearned) in a convincing win.

Tampa Bay Rays team news

As for the Rays, Yandy Díaz has been one of the few consistent producers at the plate, hitting .254 with eight doubles and four home runs. He's currently riding a three-game hit streak and has gone 5-for-18 (.278) with a double, a homer, and three walks in his last five appearances. Isaac Paredes Aranda leads the team in batting average at .308, while Junior Caminero paces the club with six homers. Outfielder Kameron Misner has quietly impressed, slashing .316 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs, and six walks.

Tampa Bay turns to right-hander Ryan Pepiot to try to slow down Judge and the Yankees. The 27-year-old has been steady this season, compiling a 3.60 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 26 starts last year. In his latest start, he was sharp, allowing just one run on three hits in six strong innings against the Padres.

New York Yankees vs Tampa Bay Rays head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

04/20/25

MLB

Tampa Bay Rays

New York Yankees

0 – 4

04/20/25

MLB

Tampa Bay Rays

New York Yankees

10 – 8

04/19/25

MLB

Tampa Bay Rays

New York Yankees

0 – 1

04/18/25

MLB

Tampa Bay Rays

New York Yankees

3 – 6

03/23/25

ST

New York Yankees

Tampa Bay Rays

3 – 3

Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta