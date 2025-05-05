+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
How to watch New York Yankees vs San Diego Padres MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Yankees versus the San Diego Padres, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The San Diego Padres (21-11) head into the Bronx on Monday night aiming to gain the upper hand in their series against the New York Yankees (19-14) at Yankee Stadium.

San Diego has found its footing again after dropping a series to Tampa Bay, bouncing back with back-to-back series wins over the Giants and Pirates. Now sitting second in the NL West, just a game and a half behind the Dodgers, the Padres are looking to close that gap and keep the pressure on with a win in Monday's opener.

The Yankees, meanwhile, are looking to reverse a rough patch. They’ve dropped three of their last five contests but still cling to the top spot in the AL East, holding a two-game edge over the Red Sox. A victory over a strong Padres squad would be a much-needed step in regaining momentum and stretching their division lead.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Yankees vs the San Diego Padres MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Yankees vs San Diego Padres MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Local TV: YES, SDPA
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGuardains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees vs San Diego Padres: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Yankees will take on the San Diego Padres in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, May 5, 2025, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York.

Date

Monday, May 5, 2025

First-Pitch Time

7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT

Venue

Yankee Stadium

Location

The Bronx, New York

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New York Yankees vs San Diego Padres team news, injury reports & key players

New York Yankees team news

The Yankees continue to lean heavily on the red-hot bat of Aaron Judge. The slugger leads New York in batting average (.423), home runs (11), and RBI (33), ranking second in the majors in homers and first in RBI. Judge is currently riding a 14-game hit streak and has been on a tear over his last 10 outings, hitting .450 with a pair of doubles, two triples, four long balls, five walks, and eight RBI.

Paul Goldschmidt has also chipped in with a solid .349 average, eight doubles, and three homers, though his overall power numbers sit further down the MLB ranks. Ben Rice has added some pop as well, batting .255 with eight home runs and 14 walks. Anthony Volpe rounds out the core group, hitting .233 with 10 doubles and five dingers.

Carlos Rodón will get the nod for the Yankees after a strong performance his last time out, allowing just two runs over six innings in a 15-3 rout of Baltimore. He’s fared well historically against San Diego, going 2-2 with a 2.88 ERA over four appearances.

San Diego Padres team news

On the Padres’ side, Fernando Tatis Jr. has been leading the charge offensively, slashing .328 with a team-best eight home runs and 18 RBI. Among all big-league hitters, Tatis ranks 17th in homers and 47th in runs driven in.

Manny Machado has been steady behind him, hitting .295 with 11 doubles, three home runs, and 13 walks. Luis Arraez continues to be a tough out, batting .306 with a handful of extra-base hits, while Xander Bogaerts has added nine doubles and a homer while hitting .243.

Right-hander Nick Pivetta will take the hill for San Diego after allowing three runs on five hits over 5.1 innings in a 7-4 win over San Francisco. However, Pivetta has historically struggled against New York, carrying a 1-4 record and a 6.99 ERA over 13 appearances versus the Yankees.

New York Yankees vs San Diego Padres head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

27.05.24

MLB

San Diego Padres

New York Yankees

5 – 2

26.05.24

MLB

San Diego Padres

New York Yankees

1 – 4

25.05.24

MLB

San Diego Padres

New York Yankees

0 – 8

28.05.23

MLB

New York Yankees

San Diego Padres

10 – 7

27.05.23

MLB

New York Yankees

San Diego Padres

3 – 2

