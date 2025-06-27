How to watch New York Yankees vs Oakland Athletics MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Oakland Athletics, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Mitch Spence will toe the rubber for the Oakland Athletics on Friday night as they kick off a weekend series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, with Trent Grisham and company looking to get the Bronx Bombers back on track.

The A's enter the matchup at 33-50 on the season and will be tested over the coming weeks with challenging series lined up against the Rays, Giants, and Braves. Offensively, Oakland is slashing .250/.317/.410 as a team, showing some pop but lacking consistency at the plate.

The Yankees, sitting at 46-34, are poised for a key stretch of their own with showdowns looming against the Blue Jays, Mets, and Mariners. Through 80 games, the Bronx bats have produced a collective .255 average, a .336 on-base percentage, and a robust .450 slugging percentage—good for 275 extra-base hits, including 121 homers.

How to watch New York Yankees vs Oakland Athletics MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: YES and NBCS-CA

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

New York Yankees vs Oakland Athletics: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Yankees will take on the Oakland Athletics in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, June 27, 2025, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York.

Date Friday, June 27, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT Venue Yankee Stadium Location The Bronx, New York

New York Yankees vs Oakland Athletics team news, injury reports & key players

New York Yankees team news

Unsurprisingly, Aaron Judge continues to set the standard for the Yankees’ offense. He leads the team in virtually every major offensive category: batting average (.361), home runs (28), RBIs (63), hits (108), and on-base percentage (.461). Behind him, Trent Grisham has launched 15 homers, and Austin Wells is second on the squad with 45 RBIs. In total, seven Yankees hitters have driven in at least 30 runs.

On the mound, New York boasts one of the more formidable pitching staffs in baseball, ranking top 10 in several key categories. They are second in opponent batting average (.219), fourth in WHIP (1.17), sixth in team ERA (3.47), and ninth in quality starts (34). Max Fried has led the way with a 10-win campaign and a sparkling 1.92 ERA, while Carlos Rodón has notched a team-best 119 strikeouts.

The Yankees will send right-hander Will Warren to the hill for Friday’s opener. In 2025, Warren holds a 4-4 record with a 4.66 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, and 96 strikeouts.

Oakland Athletics team news

Across the diamond, Oakland will counter with Mitch Spence, who’s quietly put together a solid season despite his team’s struggles. Spence carries a 2-2 record, a 3.84 ERA, a 1.30 WHIP, and 50 strikeouts into Friday’s contest.

Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 16 home runs, while Tyler Soderstrom is close behind with 14 long balls and a team-best 45 RBIs. Rooker has driven in 43 runs of his own, as the A’s feature four players with at least 32 RBIs. As a unit, the club has collected 241 extra-base hits—including 131 doubles, nine triples, and 101 homers.

Pitching, however, remains a glaring weakness for the A’s. They sit near the bottom of the league in several areas: 29th in ERA (5.41), WHIP (1.49), and opponent batting average (.272), and 22nd in quality starts (24). Jeffrey Springs leads the staff with six wins and 72 strikeouts, but Oakland’s rotation has struggled to contain opposing lineups.

