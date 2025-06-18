+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
New York Yankees v Boston Red SoxGetty Images Sport
Stream YES NetworkStream FanDuel West
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are set to open a new series Monday against Jo Adell and the Los Angeles Angels in a clash between clubs trending in different directions.

Watch live games on FanDuel for $19.99 instead of $89.99
Start a free Fubo trial today

The Los Angeles Angels couldn’t build on the momentum from their series win over Oakland, as they were promptly brought back down to earth with a three-game sweep at the hands of the Baltimore Orioles. That skid marks their sixth loss in the past eight contests away from home. As they head into Wednesday’s matchup, the Halos will be looking to stop the bleeding and claw their way back into the AL West mix.

Meanwhile, the New York Yankees experienced a dramatic swing in fortunes over the past week. After dominating the Royals in a three-game sweep, they were dealt a dose of their own medicine by the rival Red Sox over the weekend. Despite the setback, New York still holds a 3.5-game cushion atop the AL East standings and will look to widen that gap with a rebound victory on Wednesday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Yankees vs the Los Angeles Angels MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Local TV Channel: YES and FDSW
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Watch live games on FanDuel for $19.99 instead of $89.99
Start a free Fubo trial today

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsFanDuel Sports Network OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansCLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit TigersFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsFanDuel Sports Network Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami MarlinsFanDuel Sports Network FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Milwaukee BrewersFanDuel Sports Network WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream
Minnesota TwinsTwins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsFanDuel Sports Network MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysFanDuel Sports Network SunFubo, DirecTV Stream
Texas RangersVictory+, MLB.tv, SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Angels: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Yankees will take on the Los Angeles Angels in an electrifying MLB game on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York.

DateWednesday, June 18, 2025
First-Pitch Time7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT
VenueYankee Stadium
LocationThe Bronx, New York

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Angels team news, injury reports & key players

New York Yankees team news

Los Angeles Angels team news

New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Angels Series info

Game 4

DateThursday, June 19, 2025
First-Pitch Time1:05 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Yankees)Carlos Rodon
Starting Pitcher (Angels)Tyler Anderson
TV ChannelMLB Network, YES and FDSW
LivestreamFubo

New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Angels head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
29.05.25MLBLos Angeles AngelsNew York Yankees0 – 1
28.05.25MLBLos Angeles AngelsNew York Yankees2 – 3
27.05.25MLBLos Angeles AngelsNew York Yankees1 – 5
09.08.24MLBNew York YankeesLos Angeles Angels4 – 9
08.08.24MLBNew York YankeesLos Angeles Angels2 – 8
Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta