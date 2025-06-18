How to watch New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are set to open a new series Monday against Jo Adell and the Los Angeles Angels in a clash between clubs trending in different directions.

The Los Angeles Angels couldn’t build on the momentum from their series win over Oakland, as they were promptly brought back down to earth with a three-game sweep at the hands of the Baltimore Orioles. That skid marks their sixth loss in the past eight contests away from home. As they head into Wednesday’s matchup, the Halos will be looking to stop the bleeding and claw their way back into the AL West mix.

Meanwhile, the New York Yankees experienced a dramatic swing in fortunes over the past week. After dominating the Royals in a three-game sweep, they were dealt a dose of their own medicine by the rival Red Sox over the weekend. Despite the setback, New York still holds a 3.5-game cushion atop the AL East standings and will look to widen that gap with a rebound victory on Wednesday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Yankees vs the Los Angeles Angels MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Local TV Channel: YES and FDSW

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Angels: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Yankees will take on the Los Angeles Angels in an electrifying MLB game on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York.

Date Wednesday, June 18, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT Venue Yankee Stadium Location The Bronx, New York

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Angels team news, injury reports & key players

New York Yankees team news

Los Angeles Angels team news

New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Angels Series info

Game 4

Date Thursday, June 19, 2025 First-Pitch Time 1:05 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Yankees) Carlos Rodon Starting Pitcher (Angels) Tyler Anderson TV Channel MLB Network, YES and FDSW Livestream Fubo

New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Angels head-to-head record