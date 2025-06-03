How to watch New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Aaron Judge and Steven Kwan headline the marquee as the New York Yankees welcome the Cleveland Guardians to Yankee Stadium on Tuesday in the opener of a high-stakes matchup between two playoff hopefuls.

Cleveland rolls in with a 32-26 record, having just taken two of three from the Angels. In the series finale, the Guardians jumped out early with four unanswered runs and held on for a 4-2 win, despite going quiet offensively over the final four frames.

The Yankees, now 36-22, are fresh off a tough set against the Dodgers, dropping two of three. However, New York bounced back in Sunday’s finale, building a 6-1 cushion by the fifth inning and tacking on a late insurance run to seal a 7-3 victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: TBS

Local TV Channel: YES, and CLEG

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Yankees will take on the Cleveland Guardians in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in The Bronx, New York.

Date Tuesday, June 3, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT Venue Yankee Stadium Location The Bronx, New York

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians team news, injury reports & key players

New York Yankees team news

For New York, it’s been the Aaron Judge show. The Yankees slugger is tearing it up with a blistering .391 average, 21 homers, and 50 RBI, ranking third in the majors in homers and fourth in RBI. Paul Goldschmidt is hitting .333 with 13 doubles and six homers, while Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham round out the offensive core with eight and 13 home runs, respectively.

Carlos Rodón draws the starting nod for the Bronx Bombers. The lefty has been superb this season with a 7-3 record and a 2.60 ERA over 12 starts. His last outing was a gem, tossing seven scoreless innings and allowing just five hits in a dominant performance against the Angels.

Cleveland Guardians team news

José Ramírez continues to set the tone for Cleveland’s lineup, boasting a team-best .327 average to go with 11 homers and 29 RBI. The veteran ranks 30th in the majors in long balls and sits 68th in RBI. Kwan adds balance to the offense, hitting .313 while collecting 13 doubles and five homers. Carlos Santana shares the team lead in RBI with 29, while Kyle Manzardo has shown flashes of power with 10 home runs despite a .211 average.

Tanner Bibee is slated to take the mound for the Guardians. The right-hander owns a 4-5 record and a 3.86 ERA across 11 starts. In his last outing, Bibee faced a potent Dodgers lineup on May 27.

New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians head-to-head record