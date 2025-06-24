How to watch New York Yankees vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Cincinnati Reds, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds return home Tuesday to open a series at Great American Ball Park against Paul Goldschmidt and the surging New York Yankees.

The Bronx Bombers sit atop the American League East standings, leading the Tampa Bay Rays by 2.5 games. After enduring a six-game skid, New York has rebounded by winning three of its last four contests.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, halted a three-game losing stretch on Sunday with a solid 4-1 win over division-rival St. Louis. Left-hander Andrew Abbott was outstanding, allowing just one run across seven innings to secure the victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Yankees and the Cincinnati Reds MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Yankees vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: FDSOH, YES

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

New York Yankees vs Cincinnati Reds: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Yankees will take on the Cincinnati Reds in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Date Tuesday, June 24, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT Venue Great American Ball Park Location Cincinnati, Ohio

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

New York Yankees vs Cincinnati Reds team news, injury reports & key players

New York Yankees vs Cincinnati Reds Series info

Game 3

Date Wednesday, June 25, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Reds) Brady Singer Starting Pitcher (Brewers) Max Fried TV Channel MLB Network, FDSOH and Amazon Prime Video Livestream Fubo

New York Yankees vs Cincinnati Reds head-to-head record