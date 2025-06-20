How to watch New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Bronx will be buzzing Friday night as a key American League East showdown gets underway with the New York Yankees hosting the Baltimore Orioles in the first of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.
Baltimore wraps up a rough road trip that ended in stunning fashion Thursday against the Rays. The Orioles, who once held an 8-0 lead early in the game, unraveled and gave up a dozen unanswered runs, suffering what was arguably the most dramatic collapse of the MLB season thus far.
Meanwhile, New York is desperate to stop the bleeding after a troubling slide. The Yankees dropped their sixth straight game Wednesday night in a frustrating home loss to the Angels. Heading into Thursday, the Yanks still sat atop the AL East at 42-31, clinging to a 1.5-game edge over the surging Rays.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles MLB game, plus plenty more.
New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game
Local TV Channel: FOX
Streaming service: Fubo
New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch time
The New York Yankees will take on the Baltimore Orioles in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, June 20, 2025, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT at Wrigley Field in The Bronx, New York City.
|Date
|Friday, June 20, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT
|Venue
|Yankee Stadium
|Location
|The Bronx in New York City
New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles team news, injury reports & key players
New York Yankees team news
In their latest defeat, the Yankees' offense was anemic, mustering just three hits. Cody Bellinger and Jazz Chisholm Jr. each left the yard with solo homers, both hitting their 10th long balls of the season, and accounted for all the scoring and all but one of the team’s knocks. New York went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position and struggled to generate any real threat at the plate. Starter Ryan Yarbrough delivered 5.1 serviceable innings, surrendering two runs on five hits, but the bullpen faltered. Fernando Cruz (1-3) was saddled with the loss after a wild outing in which he walked three and threw a wild pitch in just two-thirds of an inning.
Max Fried will toe the rubber for the Yankees on Friday, making his 16th start of the season. Despite taking the loss in his last outing at Fenway Park, the left-hander has been a consistent force atop New York’s rotation. Fried boasts a 9-2 record, a sparkling 1.89 ERA, and a 0.947 WHIP, alongside 90 strikeouts and just 20 walks over 95 innings pitched.
Baltimore Orioles team news
Baltimore enters the series licking its wounds after Thursday's unraveling in St. Petersburg. The O's jumped all over the Rays early, but their bullpen couldn't hold the line. The bats went quiet after the second inning, finishing with seven total hits. Gunnar Henderson was the only Oriole to record a multi-hit game, while Ramon Laureano, Colton Cowser, and Cedric Mullins each added home runs in the losing effort. Starter Trevor Rogers pitched 2.1 innings and gave up three earned runs but did not factor into the decision. The loss ultimately went to Andrew Kittredge (1-1), who yielded four runs in just one inning of relief work.
Veteran righty Tomoyuki Sugano will take the mound for Baltimore in his 15th start of the season. Sugano has provided steady innings for the Orioles, compiling a 5-4 record with a solid 3.38 ERA and a 1.138 WHIP across 80 innings. He’s issued only 14 walks while punching out 46 batters on the year.
New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles Series info
Game 2
|Date
|Saturday, June 21, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|1:05 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Yankees)
|Clarke Schmidt
|Starting Pitcher (Orioles)
|Zach Eflin
|TV Channel
|YES and MASN
|Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
|Date
|Sunday, June 22, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|11:35 am ET
|Starting Pitcher (Yankees)
|Will Warren
|Starting Pitcher (Orioles)
|Dean Kremer
|TV Channel
|Roku
|Livestream
|Fubo
New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|01.05.25
|MLB
|Baltimore Orioles
|New York Yankees
|5 – 4
|30.04.25
|MLB
|Baltimore Orioles
|New York Yankees
|3 – 15
|29.04.25
|MLB
|Baltimore Orioles
|New York Yankees
|4 – 3
|21.03.25
|ST
|Baltimore Orioles
|New York Yankees
|7 – 9
|11.03.25
|ST
|New York Yankees
|Baltimore Orioles
|2 – 6