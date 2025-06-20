+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
New York Yankees v Kansas City RoyalsGetty Images Sport
Stream YES NetworkStream MASN
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Bronx will be buzzing Friday night as a key American League East showdown gets underway with the New York Yankees hosting the Baltimore Orioles in the first of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign Up Now

Baltimore wraps up a rough road trip that ended in stunning fashion Thursday against the Rays. The Orioles, who once held an 8-0 lead early in the game, unraveled and gave up a dozen unanswered runs, suffering what was arguably the most dramatic collapse of the MLB season thus far.

Meanwhile, New York is desperate to stop the bleeding after a troubling slide. The Yankees dropped their sixth straight game Wednesday night in a frustrating home loss to the Angels. Heading into Thursday, the Yanks still sat atop the AL East at 42-31, clinging to a 1.5-game edge over the surging Rays.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: FOX
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign Up Now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsFanDuel Sports Network OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansCLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit TigersFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsFanDuel Sports Network Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami MarlinsFanDuel Sports Network FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Milwaukee BrewersFanDuel Sports Network WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream
Minnesota TwinsTwins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsFanDuel Sports Network MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysFanDuel Sports Network SunFubo, DirecTV Stream
Texas RangersVictory+, MLB.tv, SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Yankees will take on the Baltimore Orioles in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, June 20, 2025, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT at Wrigley Field in The Bronx, New York City.

DateFriday, June 20, 2025
First-Pitch Time7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT
VenueYankee Stadium
LocationThe Bronx in New York City

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles team news, injury reports & key players

New York Yankees team news

In their latest defeat, the Yankees' offense was anemic, mustering just three hits. Cody Bellinger and Jazz Chisholm Jr. each left the yard with solo homers, both hitting their 10th long balls of the season, and accounted for all the scoring and all but one of the team’s knocks. New York went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position and struggled to generate any real threat at the plate. Starter Ryan Yarbrough delivered 5.1 serviceable innings, surrendering two runs on five hits, but the bullpen faltered. Fernando Cruz (1-3) was saddled with the loss after a wild outing in which he walked three and threw a wild pitch in just two-thirds of an inning.

Max Fried will toe the rubber for the Yankees on Friday, making his 16th start of the season. Despite taking the loss in his last outing at Fenway Park, the left-hander has been a consistent force atop New York’s rotation. Fried boasts a 9-2 record, a sparkling 1.89 ERA, and a 0.947 WHIP, alongside 90 strikeouts and just 20 walks over 95 innings pitched.

Baltimore Orioles team news

Baltimore enters the series licking its wounds after Thursday's unraveling in St. Petersburg. The O's jumped all over the Rays early, but their bullpen couldn't hold the line. The bats went quiet after the second inning, finishing with seven total hits. Gunnar Henderson was the only Oriole to record a multi-hit game, while Ramon Laureano, Colton Cowser, and Cedric Mullins each added home runs in the losing effort. Starter Trevor Rogers pitched 2.1 innings and gave up three earned runs but did not factor into the decision. The loss ultimately went to Andrew Kittredge (1-1), who yielded four runs in just one inning of relief work.

Veteran righty Tomoyuki Sugano will take the mound for Baltimore in his 15th start of the season. Sugano has provided steady innings for the Orioles, compiling a 5-4 record with a solid 3.38 ERA and a 1.138 WHIP across 80 innings. He’s issued only 14 walks while punching out 46 batters on the year.

New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles Series info

Game 2

DateSaturday, June 21, 2025
First-Pitch Time1:05 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Yankees)Clarke Schmidt
Starting Pitcher (Orioles)Zach Eflin
TV ChannelYES and MASN
LivestreamFubo

Game 3

DateSunday, June 22, 2025
First-Pitch Time11:35 am ET
Starting Pitcher (Yankees)Will Warren
Starting Pitcher (Orioles)Dean Kremer
TV ChannelRoku
LivestreamFubo

New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
01.05.25MLBBaltimore OriolesNew York Yankees5 – 4
30.04.25MLBBaltimore OriolesNew York Yankees3 – 15
29.04.25MLBBaltimore OriolesNew York Yankees4 – 3
21.03.25STBaltimore OriolesNew York Yankees7 – 9
11.03.25STNew York YankeesBaltimore Orioles2 – 6
Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta