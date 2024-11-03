+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
How to watch today's New York Red Bulls vs Columbus Crew MLS Cup Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Major League SoccerNew York Red Bulls vs Columbus CrewNew York Red BullsColumbus Crew

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between New York Red Bulls and Columbus Crew, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New York Red Bulls will take on Columbus Crew in their second MLS playoff at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday.

Crew had the better finish during the league stage but were beaten by Sunday's hosts in the first leg of the playoffs. This is a must-win game for the visitors to get back into the contest ahead of their third and final fixture next week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch New York Red Bulls vs Columbus Crew online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

New York Red Bulls vs Columbus Crew kick-off time

Date:November 3, 2024
Kick-off time:4.30 pm ET
Venue:Red Bull Arena

The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday, with kick-off at 4.30pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

New York Red Bulls team news

Assuming no new injuries arise, boss Sandro Schwarz is likely to stick with the same Red Bulls lineup from the last game.

Young forward Serge Ngoma is available for selection again following his recovery from a groin injury, though Kyle Duncan and Roald Mitchell remain sidelined with knee issues.

New York Red Bulls possible XI: Coronel; D.Nealis, Reyes, S.Nealis; Harper, Carballo, Edelman, Tolkin; Forsberg; Vanzeir, Morgan

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Coronel, Meara, Stokes
Defenders:Reyes, D. Nealis, S. Nealis, O'Connor, Ofori, Alexandre, Tolkin
Midfielders:Stroud, Morgan, Carmona, Carballo, Donkor, Edelman
Forwards:Burke, Manoel, Vanzier, Hall, Harper, Ngoma

Columbus Crew team news

For Columbus Crew, hopes are high that Diego Rossi, their influential playmaker, can return after missing the first match due to a back problem.

There are no fresh injury concerns for the team ahead of their second MLS playoff fixture.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Cheberko; Farsi, Zawadzki, Nagbe, Arfsten; Ramirez, Rossi; Hernandez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Romero, Schulte
Defenders:Herrera, Camacho, DeJuan Jones, Amundsen, Cheberko, Moreira
Midfielders:Derrick Jones, Nagbe, Chambost, Jackson, Yeboah, Matan
Forwards:Hernandez, Rossi, Ramirez, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
10/29/24Columbus Crew 0-1 New York Red BullsMLS
10/20/24New York Red Bulls 2-3 Columbus CrewMLS
03/17/24Columbus Crew 3-0 New York Red BullsMLS
07/02/23Columbus Crew 2-1 New York Red BullsMLS
03/19/23New York Red Bulls 2-1 Columbus CrewMLS
10/02/22Columbus Crew 2-1 New York Red BullsMLS
03/20/22New York Red Bulls 1-1 Columbus CrewMLS

Useful links

