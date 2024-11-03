How to watch today's New York Red Bulls vs Columbus Crew MLS Cup Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between New York Red Bulls and Columbus Crew, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New York Red Bulls will take on Columbus Crew in their second MLS playoff at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday.

Crew had the better finish during the league stage but were beaten by Sunday's hosts in the first leg of the playoffs. This is a must-win game for the visitors to get back into the contest ahead of their third and final fixture next week.

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

New York Red Bulls vs Columbus Crew kick-off time

Date: November 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 4.30 pm ET Venue: Red Bull Arena

The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday, with kick-off at 4.30pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

New York Red Bulls team news

Assuming no new injuries arise, boss Sandro Schwarz is likely to stick with the same Red Bulls lineup from the last game.

Young forward Serge Ngoma is available for selection again following his recovery from a groin injury, though Kyle Duncan and Roald Mitchell remain sidelined with knee issues.

New York Red Bulls possible XI: Coronel; D.Nealis, Reyes, S.Nealis; Harper, Carballo, Edelman, Tolkin; Forsberg; Vanzeir, Morgan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coronel, Meara, Stokes Defenders: Reyes, D. Nealis, S. Nealis, O'Connor, Ofori, Alexandre, Tolkin Midfielders: Stroud, Morgan, Carmona, Carballo, Donkor, Edelman Forwards: Burke, Manoel, Vanzier, Hall, Harper, Ngoma

Columbus Crew team news

For Columbus Crew, hopes are high that Diego Rossi, their influential playmaker, can return after missing the first match due to a back problem.

There are no fresh injury concerns for the team ahead of their second MLS playoff fixture.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Cheberko; Farsi, Zawadzki, Nagbe, Arfsten; Ramirez, Rossi; Hernandez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero, Schulte Defenders: Herrera, Camacho, DeJuan Jones, Amundsen, Cheberko, Moreira Midfielders: Derrick Jones, Nagbe, Chambost, Jackson, Yeboah, Matan Forwards: Hernandez, Rossi, Ramirez, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 10/29/24 Columbus Crew 0-1 New York Red Bulls MLS 10/20/24 New York Red Bulls 2-3 Columbus Crew MLS 03/17/24 Columbus Crew 3-0 New York Red Bulls MLS 07/02/23 Columbus Crew 2-1 New York Red Bulls MLS 03/19/23 New York Red Bulls 2-1 Columbus Crew MLS 10/02/22 Columbus Crew 2-1 New York Red Bulls MLS 03/20/22 New York Red Bulls 1-1 Columbus Crew MLS

