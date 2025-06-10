How to watch New York Mets vs Washington Nationals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will welcome James Wood and the Washington Nationals to Citi Field on Tuesday as both squads look to continue trending in opposite directions.

Washington hits the road again after a disappointing homestand, having dropped back-to-back series at Nationals Park. The Nats fell 2-1 to both the Cubs and Rangers, losing the final two games of each set. They now face a surging Mets squad with renewed urgency.

New York, on the other hand, just took care of business in convincing fashion against MLB’s cellar-dweller. The Mets steamrolled the Colorado Rockies in a three-game sweep, outscoring them 25-8 across the series. That dominant performance helped solidify New York’s place atop the division and provided a much-needed confidence boost.

How to watch New York Mets vs Washington Nationals MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SNY and MASN

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

New York Mets vs Washington Nationals: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Mets will take on the Washington Nationals in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Citi Field in Queens, New York.

Date Tuesday, June 10, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT Venue Citi Field Location Queens, New York

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

New York Mets vs Washington Nationals team news, injury reports & key players

New York Mets team news

James Wood continues to be the offensive spark for the Nats. The 21-year-old slugger leads the team in homers (16), RBIs (45), and batting average (.270). His home run and RBI totals are both top 10 across Major League Baseball, underscoring the major step forward he’s taken this season.

Shortstop C.J. Abrams is batting .260 with some extra-base potential, he’s chipped in 12 doubles, two triples, and eight homers on the year. Luis García has a similar profile, hitting .259 with 14 doubles and five homers. Nathaniel Lowe has added eight homers and is hitting .231 through the early summer stretch.

Griffin Canning is expected to toe the rubber for New York. He was excellent in his most recent outing, twirling six shutout innings while allowing only three hits and one walk, fanning seven in a win over the Dodgers.

Washington Nationals team news

Alonso has been the centerpiece of the Mets’ offense and continues to swing a red-hot bat. He leads the team in batting average (.301), home runs (17), and RBIs (61). Those numbers also rank among the league’s elite, he’s eighth in homers and currently sits atop the majors in RBIs. Alonso enters Tuesday riding a six-game hitting streak and has been on a tear, hitting .357 over his last 10 games with three doubles, six long balls, and 18 RBIs.

Juan Soto has shown his trademark patience at the plate, drawing 55 walks on the season while adding 11 homers and 12 doubles. He’s batting .244, which hasn’t kept pace with his usual standard, but he remains an on-base threat. Francisco Lindor has added some serious pop to the lineup as well, hitting .283 with 14 home runs, while Brandon Nimmo is slashing .230 with 10 home runs and 12 doubles. Nimmo enters Tuesday having hit safely in two straight games, batting .227 over his last five appearances with a homer, a double, and three RBIs.

The Nationals will hand the ball to left-hander MacKenzie Gore, who’s coming off a stellar outing against the Cubs. He tossed seven shutout innings, surrendering just three hits and one walk while striking out seven to earn the victory. Washington will need more of that kind of effort if they hope to slow down the Mets’ offense.

New York Mets vs Washington Nationals Series info

Game 2

Date Wednesday, June 11, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Mets) David Peterson Starting Pitcher (Nationals) Jake Irvin TV Channel SNY and MASN Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Thursday, June 12, 2025 First-Pitch Time 1:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Mets) Kodai Senga Starting Pitcher (Nationals) Mike Soroka TV Channel SNY and MASN Livestream Fubo

