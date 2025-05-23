How to watch New York Mets vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The bright lights of Friday night baseball will spotlight one of the most anticipated matchups in the National League as the Los Angeles Dodgers (31-19) roll into Citi Field to take on the New York Mets (30-20) in a high-stakes clash between two playoff-caliber sides.

Los Angeles continues to impose its will offensively, fielding one of the most feared lineups in the majors. The Dodgers currently rank second in MLB in runs per game (5.68), top the charts in batting average (.267), sit second in OPS (.814), and trail only one team in home runs with 81. Their lineup applies constant pressure and punishes even the smallest mistakes.

The Mets, while not as explosive, have carved out an identity built on consistency and situational hitting. New York sits 12th in runs per game (4.36), ranks 15th in team batting average (.246), and ninth in OPS (.736). They’ve hit 53 home runs so far this season—mid-tier by league standards—but make up for it with solid base-running, ranking 15th in stolen bases, a shade above LA’s 18th-place ranking.

How to watch New York Mets vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SDPA

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

New York Mets vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Mets will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, May 23, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Citi Field in Queens, New York.

Date Friday, May 23, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT Venue Citi Field Location Queens, New York

New York Mets vs Los Angeles Dodgers team news, injury reports & key players

New York Mets team news

New York’s offensive engine has been Pete Alonso, who leads the team in both RBIs (37) and batting average (.292). He currently sits 35th in the league in home runs and ranks ninth in runs driven in. Francisco Lindor has supplied the Mets’ biggest power threat, topping the team with 10 home runs, which places him 21st in the majors in that category.

Juan Soto continues to show patience at the plate, tallying eight homers and drawing 39 walks despite a modest .243 batting average. Brandon Nimmo has chipped in with nine doubles and eight homers of his own, though he's been less consistent, hitting .213 on the year.

On the mound, Griffin Canning has been a revelation for New York. The right-hander enters Friday with a sparkling 5-1 record, a 2.47 ERA, and a 1.29 WHIP. He’s been instrumental in the Mets’ recent run of success, with the club winning each of his last eight starts. His ability to keep hitters off balance has made him one of the breakout arms of the season.

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Shohei Ohtani continues to make headlines for the Dodgers, belting a league-leading 17 home runs and slashing .304 at the plate while adding 31 RBIs. Mookie Betts has contributed across the board, notching five doubles, a triple, eight homers, and 23 walks while batting .267. Betts enters the game riding a three-game hit streak and is hitting .286 over his last five outings, with two homers and a pair of RBIs during that stretch.

Freddie Freeman remains the Dodgers’ most consistent bat, leading the team with a scorching .368 average and entering Friday on a five-game hitting tear. Over that span, Freeman is batting .429 with three doubles. Teoscar Hernández, meanwhile, leads the club in RBIs with 38 and continues to provide power in the heart of the order.

All eyes will be on veteran left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who is set to make just his second start of the season. His return to the mound last week was rocky—he surrendered several hard-hit balls and exited with an inflated 11.25 ERA and a 2.00 WHIP. He’ll be eager to settle in and find his rhythm against a disciplined Mets lineup.

New York Mets vs Los Angeles Dodgers Series info and probable pitchers

Game 1

Date Friday, May 23 First-Pitch Time 7:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Mets) Griffin Canning Starting Pitcher (Dodgers) Clayton Kershaw TV Channel Apple TV+ Livestream Fubo

Game 2

Date Saturday, May 24 First-Pitch Time 7:15 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Mets) David Peterson Starting Pitcher (Dodgers) Tony Gonsolin TV Channel FOX Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Sunday, May 25 First-Pitch Time 7:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Mets) Kodai Senga Starting Pitcher (Dodgers) Landon Knack TV Channel ESPN Livestream Fubo

New York Mets vs Los Angeles Dodgers head-to-head record