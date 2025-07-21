+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Cincinnati Reds v New York MetsGetty Images Sport
Stream SNYStream FanDuel West
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch New York Mets vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Angels, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Juan Soto and Taylor Ward headline the action Monday as the New York Mets welcome the Los Angeles Angels to Citi Field for a marquee interleague showdown.

The Angels begin their post-All-Star break grind far from familiar territory, embarking on a six-game East Coast swing over 3,000 miles from Anaheim. After splitting their first two games in Philadelphia, they head to Queens sitting fourth in the AL West, but with their eyes firmly set on a tighter Wild Card race, just four games adrift of the final postseason berth. Taylor Ward continues to swing a hot bat, launching another homer Saturday, though it wasn’t enough to avoid a 9-5 defeat.

On the other side, the Mets are aiming to keep pace in a competitive NL East battle. Despite a strong first half, New York stumbled out of the break, dropping back-to-back home contests to the Reds in underwhelming fashion, each by at least three runs. They remain just 1.5 games behind division-leading Philadelphia, but need to shake off the rust quickly. Mark Vientos plated a run with a first-inning single on Saturday, but the Mets couldn’t muster much else in a 5-2 loss.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Angels MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Mets vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: SNY and FDSW
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Mets will take on the Los Angeles Angels in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, July 21, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Citi Field in Queens, New York.

DateMonday, July 21, 2025
First-Pitch Time7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT
VenueCiti Field
LocationQueens, New York

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New York Mets vs Los Angeles Angels team news, injury reports & key players

New York Mets team news

Los Angeles Angels team news

New York Mets vs Los Angeles Angels Series info

Game 2

DateTuesday, July 22, 2025
First-Pitch Time7:10 p.m. ET
Starting Pitcher (Mets)Frankie Montás
Starting Pitcher (Angels)TBC
TV ChannelSNY and FDSW
LivestreamFubo

Game 3

DateWednesday, July 23, 2025
First-Pitch Time1:10 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Mets)Sean Manaea
Starting Pitcher (Angels)TBC
TV ChannelSNY and FDSW
LivestreamFubo

New York Mets vs Los Angeles Angels head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
05.08.24MLBLos Angeles AngelsNew York Mets3 - 2
04.08.24MLBLos Angeles AngelsNew York Mets5 - 4
03.08.24MLBLos Angeles AngelsNew York Mets1 - 5
27.08.23MLBNew York MetsLos Angeles Angels3 - 2
27.08.23MLBNew York MetsLos Angeles Angels3 - 5
