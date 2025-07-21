How to watch New York Mets vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

Juan Soto and Taylor Ward headline the action Monday as the New York Mets welcome the Los Angeles Angels to Citi Field for a marquee interleague showdown.
The Angels begin their post-All-Star break grind far from familiar territory, embarking on a six-game East Coast swing over 3,000 miles from Anaheim. After splitting their first two games in Philadelphia, they head to Queens sitting fourth in the AL West, but with their eyes firmly set on a tighter Wild Card race, just four games adrift of the final postseason berth. Taylor Ward continues to swing a hot bat, launching another homer Saturday, though it wasn’t enough to avoid a 9-5 defeat.
On the other side, the Mets are aiming to keep pace in a competitive NL East battle. Despite a strong first half, New York stumbled out of the break, dropping back-to-back home contests to the Reds in underwhelming fashion, each by at least three runs. They remain just 1.5 games behind division-leading Philadelphia, but need to shake off the rust quickly. Mark Vientos plated a run with a first-inning single on Saturday, but the Mets couldn’t muster much else in a 5-2 loss.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Angels MLB game
How to watch New York Mets vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: SNY and FDSW
- Streaming service: Fubo
New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch time
The New York Mets will take on the Los Angeles Angels in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, July 21, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Citi Field in Queens, New York.
|Date
|Monday, July 21, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Citi Field
|Location
|Queens, New York
New York Mets vs Los Angeles Angels team news, injury reports & key players
New York Mets team news
Los Angeles Angels team news
New York Mets vs Los Angeles Angels Series info
Game 2
|Date
|Tuesday, July 22, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|7:10 p.m. ET
|Starting Pitcher (Mets)
|Frankie Montás
|Starting Pitcher (Angels)
|TBC
|TV Channel
|SNY and FDSW
|Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
|Date
|Wednesday, July 23, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|1:10 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Mets)
|Sean Manaea
|Starting Pitcher (Angels)
|TBC
|TV Channel
|SNY and FDSW
|Livestream
|Fubo
New York Mets vs Los Angeles Angels head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|05.08.24
|MLB
|Los Angeles Angels
|New York Mets
|3 - 2
|04.08.24
|MLB
|Los Angeles Angels
|New York Mets
|5 - 4
|03.08.24
|MLB
|Los Angeles Angels
|New York Mets
|1 - 5
|27.08.23
|MLB
|New York Mets
|Los Angeles Angels
|3 - 2
|27.08.23
|MLB
|New York Mets
|Los Angeles Angels
|3 - 5