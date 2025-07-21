How to watch New York Mets vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Angels, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Juan Soto and Taylor Ward headline the action Monday as the New York Mets welcome the Los Angeles Angels to Citi Field for a marquee interleague showdown.

The Angels begin their post-All-Star break grind far from familiar territory, embarking on a six-game East Coast swing over 3,000 miles from Anaheim. After splitting their first two games in Philadelphia, they head to Queens sitting fourth in the AL West, but with their eyes firmly set on a tighter Wild Card race, just four games adrift of the final postseason berth. Taylor Ward continues to swing a hot bat, launching another homer Saturday, though it wasn’t enough to avoid a 9-5 defeat.

On the other side, the Mets are aiming to keep pace in a competitive NL East battle. Despite a strong first half, New York stumbled out of the break, dropping back-to-back home contests to the Reds in underwhelming fashion, each by at least three runs. They remain just 1.5 games behind division-leading Philadelphia, but need to shake off the rust quickly. Mark Vientos plated a run with a first-inning single on Saturday, but the Mets couldn’t muster much else in a 5-2 loss.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Angels MLB game, plus plenty more.

New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Mets will take on the Los Angeles Angels in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, July 21, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Citi Field in Queens, New York.

Date Monday, July 21, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT Venue Citi Field Location Queens, New York

New York Mets vs Los Angeles Angels team news, injury reports & key players

New York Mets vs Los Angeles Angels Series info

Game 2

Date Tuesday, July 22, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:10 p.m. ET Starting Pitcher (Mets) Frankie Montás Starting Pitcher (Angels) TBC TV Channel SNY and FDSW Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Wednesday, July 23, 2025 First-Pitch Time 1:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Mets) Sean Manaea Starting Pitcher (Angels) TBC TV Channel SNY and FDSW Livestream Fubo

New York Mets vs Los Angeles Angels head-to-head record