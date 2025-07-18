+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch New York Mets vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Mets and the Cincinnati Reds, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds will square off against Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Friday night under the lights at Citi Field, as both clubs return from the All-Star break with postseason dreams still very much alive.

The Reds head into the second half of the season at 50–47, sitting fourth in the NL Central and just 2.5 games back in the Wild Card hunt. Offensively, they’ve been middle-of-the-pack with a team batting average of .246, slightly dipping to .243 when playing away from Great American Ball Park.

The Mets, meanwhile, come back from the break in fine shape. At 55–42, they’re just a half-game behind the Phillies for the NL East lead and continue to lean on a strong pitching staff that owns a 3.56 ERA, the fourth-best mark in the league.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Mets vs the Cincinnati Reds MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Mets vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: SNY and FDSOH
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsFanDuel Sports Network OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansCLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit TigersFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsFanDuel Sports Network Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami MarlinsFanDuel Sports Network FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Milwaukee BrewersFanDuel Sports Network WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream
Minnesota TwinsTwins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsFanDuel Sports Network MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysFanDuel Sports Network SunFubo, DirecTV Stream
Texas RangersVictory+, MLB.tv, SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets vs Cincinnati Reds: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Mets will take on the Cincinnati Reds in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Citi Field in Queens, New York.

DateFriday, July 18, 2025
First-Pitch Time7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT
VenueCiti Field
LocationQueens, New York

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New York Mets vs Cincinnati Reds team news, injury reports & key players

New York Mets vs Cincinnati Reds head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
08.09.24MLBNew York MetsCincinnati Reds1 - 3
08.09.24MLBNew York MetsCincinnati Reds4 - 0
07.09.24MLBNew York MetsCincinnati Reds6 - 4
07.04.24MLBCincinnati RedsNew York Mets1 - 3
07.04.24MLBCincinnati RedsNew York Mets9 - 6
