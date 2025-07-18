How to watch New York Mets vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds will square off against Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Friday night under the lights at Citi Field, as both clubs return from the All-Star break with postseason dreams still very much alive.
The Reds head into the second half of the season at 50–47, sitting fourth in the NL Central and just 2.5 games back in the Wild Card hunt. Offensively, they’ve been middle-of-the-pack with a team batting average of .246, slightly dipping to .243 when playing away from Great American Ball Park.
The Mets, meanwhile, come back from the break in fine shape. At 55–42, they’re just a half-game behind the Phillies for the NL East lead and continue to lean on a strong pitching staff that owns a 3.56 ERA, the fourth-best mark in the league.
New York Mets vs Cincinnati Reds: Date and First-Pitch time
The New York Mets will take on the Cincinnati Reds in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Citi Field in Queens, New York.
|Date
|Friday, July 18, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Citi Field
|Location
|Queens, New York
New York Mets vs Cincinnati Reds team news, injury reports & key players
New York Mets vs Cincinnati Reds head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|08.09.24
|MLB
|New York Mets
|Cincinnati Reds
|1 - 3
|08.09.24
|MLB
|New York Mets
|Cincinnati Reds
|4 - 0
|07.09.24
|MLB
|New York Mets
|Cincinnati Reds
|6 - 4
|07.04.24
|MLB
|Cincinnati Reds
|New York Mets
|1 - 3
|07.04.24
|MLB
|Cincinnati Reds
|New York Mets
|9 - 6