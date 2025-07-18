How to watch New York Mets vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Mets and the Cincinnati Reds, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds will square off against Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Friday night under the lights at Citi Field, as both clubs return from the All-Star break with postseason dreams still very much alive.

The Reds head into the second half of the season at 50–47, sitting fourth in the NL Central and just 2.5 games back in the Wild Card hunt. Offensively, they’ve been middle-of-the-pack with a team batting average of .246, slightly dipping to .243 when playing away from Great American Ball Park.

The Mets, meanwhile, come back from the break in fine shape. At 55–42, they’re just a half-game behind the Phillies for the NL East lead and continue to lean on a strong pitching staff that owns a 3.56 ERA, the fourth-best mark in the league.

How to watch New York Mets vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SNY and FDSOH

Streaming service: Fubo

New York Mets vs Cincinnati Reds: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Mets will take on the Cincinnati Reds in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Citi Field in Queens, New York.

Date Friday, July 18, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT Venue Citi Field Location Queens, New York

New York Mets vs Cincinnati Reds team news, injury reports & key players

