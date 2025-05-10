+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Chicago Cubs v New York MetsGetty Images Sport
stream live with a 7 day free-trial
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch New York Mets vs Chicago Cubs MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Mets versus the New Chicago Cubs, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets will host Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Citi Field in the second matchup of their three-game set.

Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign Up Now

The Cubs have been setting the tone offensively this season, ranking third in Major League Baseball with a team OPS of .781 and averaging an impressive 5.87 runs per contest. They're also wreaking havoc on the basepaths, leading the majors with 48 stolen bases on 56 attempts, turning speed into a serious asset.

New York, meanwhile, has carried the momentum from last season’s late playoff push into a strong opening to 2025. Coming into the weekend, the Mets sit atop the National League East, narrowly ahead of a surging Phillies squad.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Mets vs. the Chicago Cubs MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Mets vs Chicago Cubs MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV Channel: FOX
  • Local TV Channel: SNY and MARQ
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign Up Now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets vs Chicago Cubs: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Mets will take on the Chicago Cubs in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT at Citi Field in New York City, United States.

Date

Saturday, May 10, 2025

First-Pitch Time

7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT

Venue

Citi Field

Location

New York City, United States

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

New York Mets vs Chicago Cubs team news, injury reports & key players

New York Mets team news

Pete Alonso continues to swing a scorching bat, pacing the Mets in nearly every major category. He leads the club in batting average (.328), home runs (9), and RBI (34), good for 10th in the majors in long balls and tops overall in runs batted in. Juan Soto has added balance to the order, collecting nine doubles, seven homers, and 29 walks while hitting .261. Francisco Lindor has also chipped in with a consistent bat, posting a .287 average with seven doubles, seven home runs, and 12 walks. Nimmo has struggled a bit at the plate, hitting .212, but still has managed seven homers and six doubles.

Right-hander Tylor Megill will toe the rubber for New York in Game 2. He enters Saturday’s start with a 3-2 record across seven outings, carrying a 2.50 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP, solid numbers for a rotation that’s quietly been one of the best in the National League.

Chicago Cubs team news

On the Cubs' side, Kyle Tucker has emerged as a steady offensive force, leading the team with nine home runs and 31 RBIs while slashing .284 at the plate. He ranks among MLB’s elite, 10th in homers and sixth in RBIs. Crow-Armstrong is matching Tucker's power stroke with nine home runs of his own, putting him in a tie for 10th in the majors, while also ranking 14th in runs driven in. Ian Happ has been steady, batting .274 with nine doubles and 23 walks, and catcher Carson Kelly has surprised many with his production, batting .348 with eight homers and a triple to go along with a pair of doubles.

Chicago has yet to name a starting pitcher for Saturday's contest. Veteran righty Chris Flexen is one possibility, while promising young right-hander Cade Horton, one of the club’s top prospects, could also get the nod as the Cubs weigh their options against a potent Mets lineup.

New York Mets vs Chicago Cubs Series info

Game 3

Date

Sunday, May 11

First-Pitch Time

12:05 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Mets)

Griffin Canning

Starting Pitcher (Cubs)

Matthew Boyd

TV Channel

Roku

Livestream

Fubo

New York Mets vs Chicago Cubs head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

10.05.25

MLB

New York Mets

Chicago Cubs

7 - 2

24.06.24

MLB

Chicago Cubs

New York Mets

2 - 5

22.06.24

MLB

Chicago Cubs

New York Mets

8 - 1

21.06.24

MLB

Chicago Cubs

New York Mets

1 - 11

02.05.24

MLB

New York Mets

Chicago Cubs

7 - 6

Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta