How to watch New York Mets vs Chicago Cubs MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Mets versus the New Chicago Cubs, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets will host Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Citi Field in the second matchup of their three-game set.

The Cubs have been setting the tone offensively this season, ranking third in Major League Baseball with a team OPS of .781 and averaging an impressive 5.87 runs per contest. They're also wreaking havoc on the basepaths, leading the majors with 48 stolen bases on 56 attempts, turning speed into a serious asset.

New York, meanwhile, has carried the momentum from last season’s late playoff push into a strong opening to 2025. Coming into the weekend, the Mets sit atop the National League East, narrowly ahead of a surging Phillies squad.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Mets vs. the Chicago Cubs MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Mets vs Chicago Cubs MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: FOX

Local TV Channel: SNY and MARQ

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

New York Mets vs Chicago Cubs: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Mets will take on the Chicago Cubs in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT at Citi Field in New York City, United States.

Date Saturday, May 10, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT Venue Citi Field Location New York City, United States

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New York Mets vs Chicago Cubs team news, injury reports & key players

New York Mets team news

Pete Alonso continues to swing a scorching bat, pacing the Mets in nearly every major category. He leads the club in batting average (.328), home runs (9), and RBI (34), good for 10th in the majors in long balls and tops overall in runs batted in. Juan Soto has added balance to the order, collecting nine doubles, seven homers, and 29 walks while hitting .261. Francisco Lindor has also chipped in with a consistent bat, posting a .287 average with seven doubles, seven home runs, and 12 walks. Nimmo has struggled a bit at the plate, hitting .212, but still has managed seven homers and six doubles.

Right-hander Tylor Megill will toe the rubber for New York in Game 2. He enters Saturday’s start with a 3-2 record across seven outings, carrying a 2.50 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP, solid numbers for a rotation that’s quietly been one of the best in the National League.

Chicago Cubs team news

On the Cubs' side, Kyle Tucker has emerged as a steady offensive force, leading the team with nine home runs and 31 RBIs while slashing .284 at the plate. He ranks among MLB’s elite, 10th in homers and sixth in RBIs. Crow-Armstrong is matching Tucker's power stroke with nine home runs of his own, putting him in a tie for 10th in the majors, while also ranking 14th in runs driven in. Ian Happ has been steady, batting .274 with nine doubles and 23 walks, and catcher Carson Kelly has surprised many with his production, batting .348 with eight homers and a triple to go along with a pair of doubles.

Chicago has yet to name a starting pitcher for Saturday's contest. Veteran righty Chris Flexen is one possibility, while promising young right-hander Cade Horton, one of the club’s top prospects, could also get the nod as the Cubs weigh their options against a potent Mets lineup.

New York Mets vs Chicago Cubs Series info

Game 3

Date Sunday, May 11 First-Pitch Time 12:05 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Mets) Griffin Canning Starting Pitcher (Cubs) Matthew Boyd TV Channel Roku Livestream Fubo

New York Mets vs Chicago Cubs head-to-head record