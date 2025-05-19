+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
New York Mets v New York Yankees
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch New York Mets vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Mets and the Boston Red Sox, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Mets and Red Sox open a three-game clash under the Fenway lights on Monday night, with both sides licking their wounds after weekend series losses. New York dropped two of three to their crosstown rivals, the Yankees, while Boston came up short in Atlanta, falling in two of three to the Braves.

For the Red Sox, May has been a bumpy ride—just 6 wins in 15 outings after closing April on a promising 16-11 mark. Much of their inconsistency stems from the mound, where rookie Hunter Dobbins has shown flashes but little stability.

The right-hander owns a 4.86 ERA in May, surrendering 21 hits across just 16.2 innings in his three outings this month. He’ll face a Mets lineup that’s quietly heating up, batting .253 with a sharp .773 OPS in May—a group more than capable of giving Dobbins a headache.

The Mets, meanwhile, hand the ball to Kodai Senga, who's been nothing short of lights out this season. The righty boasts a minuscule 1.02 ERA through 44.1 innings and is holding hitters to a .599 OPS. He's been a master of damage control, allowing just one homer all year. New York has won five of his eight starts, and the way he’s dealing, they’ve got every reason to feel confident about stealing the opener on the road.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Mets vs. the Boston Red Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Mets vs Boston Red Sox MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: NESN and SNY
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

New York Mets vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Mets will take on the Boston Red Sox in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, May 19, 2025, at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date

Monday, May 19, 2025

First-Pitch Time

6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT

Venue

Fenway Park

Location

Boston, Massachusetts

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

New York Mets vs Boston Red Sox team news, injury reports & key players

New York Mets team news

The Mets are sitting at 29-18 on the year and will soon face the Dodgers, White Sox, and Rockies. Offensively, they're slashing .247/.329/.415. The pitching staff has been stellar, posting a league-best 2.86 ERA and 1.26 WHIP. Francisco Lindor leads the team with 53 hits and 28 RBIs, while Pete Alonso and Juan Soto have teamed up for 93 hits and 57 RBIs.

This will be Senga's second time facing the Red Sox, while Dobbins will get his first taste of the Mets.

Boston Red Sox team news

As for Boston, they've slipped to 23-25 and have a tough stretch ahead with the Orioles, Brewers, and Braves on the horizon. They’ve been steady at the plate—hitting .254 with a .325 OBP and .423 slugging—but their pitching continues to hold them back, sporting a 4.16 ERA and 1.34 WHIP. Alex Bregman is leading the way with 56 hits and 34 RBIs, while Jarren Duran and Rafael Devers have combined for 106 hits and 65 runs driven in.

New York Mets vs Boston Red Sox head-to-head record

Date

League

Home Team

Away Team

Score

03/13/25

ST

New York Mets

Boston Red Sox

2 – 3

03/02/25

ST

Boston Red Sox

New York Mets

6 – 4

09/05/24

MLB

New York Mets

Boston Red Sox

8 – 3

09/04/24

MLB

New York Mets

Boston Red Sox

7 – 2

09/03/24

MLB

New York Mets

Boston Red Sox

4 – 1

