New York Mets v Philadelphia Phillies
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Spencer Schwellenbach will get the nod for the Atlanta Braves on Monday night as they open a series against the New York Mets at Citi Field, while the home team counters with right-hander Paul Blackburn.

Atlanta is in the middle of a challenging road swing and hasn’t found much consistency away from home this season, entering Monday with a disappointing 13-26 road record. The Braves are showing signs of life, though, taking a home series against Colorado before narrowly dropping two of three to Miami on the road, despite surrendering just 11 total runs. While they’re still eyeing a path back to .500, postseason dreams won’t be realistic until they string together more road wins.

On the other side, the Mets have hit a rough patch after a strong start to June. New York endured back-to-back series sweeps, including one at the hands of these Braves just last week, in which the Mets mustered only five total runs. They did manage to steal one game in their weekend road series against the Phillies, but entered Sunday night holding just a slim one-game edge over Philadelphia atop the division. Fortunately for the Mets, they’ve been dominant at home this year, boasting a 27-10 record at Citi Field.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: WPIX and FDSSO
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Mets will take on the Atlanta Braves in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, June 23, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Citi Field in Queens, New York.

DateMonday, June 23, 2025
First-Pitch Time7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT
VenueCiti Field
LocationQueens, New York

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves team news, injury reports & key players

New York Mets team news

Atlanta Braves team news

New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
20.06.25MLBAtlanta BravesNew York Mets7 – 1
19.06.25MLBAtlanta BravesNew York Mets5 – 0
18.06.25MLBAtlanta BravesNew York Mets5 – 4
01.10.24MLBAtlanta BravesNew York Mets3 – 0
30.09.24MLBAtlanta BravesNew York Mets7 – 8
