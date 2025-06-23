How to watch New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Spencer Schwellenbach will get the nod for the Atlanta Braves on Monday night as they open a series against the New York Mets at Citi Field, while the home team counters with right-hander Paul Blackburn.

Atlanta is in the middle of a challenging road swing and hasn’t found much consistency away from home this season, entering Monday with a disappointing 13-26 road record. The Braves are showing signs of life, though, taking a home series against Colorado before narrowly dropping two of three to Miami on the road, despite surrendering just 11 total runs. While they’re still eyeing a path back to .500, postseason dreams won’t be realistic until they string together more road wins.

On the other side, the Mets have hit a rough patch after a strong start to June. New York endured back-to-back series sweeps, including one at the hands of these Braves just last week, in which the Mets mustered only five total runs. They did manage to steal one game in their weekend road series against the Phillies, but entered Sunday night holding just a slim one-game edge over Philadelphia atop the division. Fortunately for the Mets, they’ve been dominant at home this year, boasting a 27-10 record at Citi Field.

Local TV Channel: WPIX and FDSSO

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans.

New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Mets will take on the Atlanta Braves in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, June 23, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Citi Field in Queens, New York.

Date Monday, June 23, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT Venue Citi Field Location Queens, New York

New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves team news, injury reports & key players

