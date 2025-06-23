How to watch New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

Spencer Schwellenbach will get the nod for the Atlanta Braves on Monday night as they open a series against the New York Mets at Citi Field, while the home team counters with right-hander Paul Blackburn.
Atlanta is in the middle of a challenging road swing and hasn’t found much consistency away from home this season, entering Monday with a disappointing 13-26 road record. The Braves are showing signs of life, though, taking a home series against Colorado before narrowly dropping two of three to Miami on the road, despite surrendering just 11 total runs. While they’re still eyeing a path back to .500, postseason dreams won’t be realistic until they string together more road wins.
On the other side, the Mets have hit a rough patch after a strong start to June. New York endured back-to-back series sweeps, including one at the hands of these Braves just last week, in which the Mets mustered only five total runs. They did manage to steal one game in their weekend road series against the Phillies, but entered Sunday night holding just a slim one-game edge over Philadelphia atop the division. Fortunately for the Mets, they’ve been dominant at home this year, boasting a 27-10 record at Citi Field.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: WPIX and FDSSO
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|FanDuel Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|Detroit Tigers
|FanDuel Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Angels
|FanDuel Sports Network West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|Miami Marlins
|FanDuel Sports Network Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Milwaukee Brewers
|FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Minnesota Twins
|Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|FanDuel Sports Network Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Texas Rangers
|Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves: Date and First-Pitch time
The New York Mets will take on the Atlanta Braves in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, June 23, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Citi Field in Queens, New York.
|Date
|Monday, June 23, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Citi Field
|Location
|Queens, New York
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves team news, injury reports & key players
New York Mets team news
Atlanta Braves team news
New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|20.06.25
|MLB
|Atlanta Braves
|New York Mets
|7 – 1
|19.06.25
|MLB
|Atlanta Braves
|New York Mets
|5 – 0
|18.06.25
|MLB
|Atlanta Braves
|New York Mets
|5 – 4
|01.10.24
|MLB
|Atlanta Braves
|New York Mets
|3 – 0
|30.09.24
|MLB
|Atlanta Braves
|New York Mets
|7 – 8