How to watch New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between the New York Liberty and the Chicago Sky, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Liberty are on an unstoppable tear to open the 2025 WNBA campaign, racing out to a flawless 8-0 record—and they're heavily favored to keep that streak alive on Tuesday night against the struggling Chicago Sky.

It's been a turbulent ride for the Sky so far, sitting at 2-5 with little to show on either end of the floor. They rank among the league's bottom three in offensive rating, defensive rating, and overall net rating. To make matters worse, Chicago took a major hit with the season-ending ACL injury to veteran floor general Courtney Vandersloot—ironically, a former Liberty standout.

That's a huge setback heading into a matchup against the juggernaut Liberty, who top the WNBA charts in offensive rating, defensive rating, net rating, and effective field goal percentage. With Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones leading the charge, New York boasts arguably the league’s most potent and balanced attack.

Can the Liberty push their unbeaten run to 9-0? All signs point to yes, but the Sky will be hoping to play spoiler in what looks like a David vs Goliath showdown.

Below, GOAL provides everything you need to know about the upcoming New York Liberty and Chicago Sky game, including the injury report, key players, and where to watch.

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Liberty and the Sky will take place on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Barclays Center, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Tuesday, June 10, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Arena Barclays Center Location New York, USA

How to watch New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: ESPN

Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!)

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Lynx and the Storm live on ESPN and Fubo Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations or hidden expenses.

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky Team News & Key Performers

New York Liberty Team News

Breanna Stewart has been in dominant form, averaging 19.1 points and 8.2 rebounds, while Sabrina Ionescu continues to shine as the team’s floor general, posting 17.3 points and 5.9 assists per game. Jonquel Jones is delivering consistent interior play, putting up 13.5 points and 8.7 rebounds, despite managing a nagging ankle issue.

Natasha Cloud has added toughness and reliability to the backcourt, and the bench unit, anchored by Betnijah Laney-Hamilton and rising German forward Leonie Fiebich, injects energy and flexibility. Defensively, New York is suffocating. They give up a league-best 74.5 points per game and hold opponents to just 36.1% shooting.

Their switch-heavy defense, elite rim protection, and command of the boards make them an absolute handful for any opponent. Winners of five straight by double digits, including a jaw-dropping 100–52 demolition of Connecticut, the Liberty are setting the tone for another deep postseason run.

Injury Report: Nyara Sabally – expected to play , Jonquel Jones – questionable

Chicago Sky Team News

The Chicago Sky continue to grapple with offensive inconsistency, putting up a respectable 81.8 points per game—good for sixth in the WNBA—but efficiency has been sorely lacking. They’re connecting on just 39.9% of their shots from the floor (11th) and a meager 29.6% from beyond the arc (also 11th).

The offseason departures of top scorers Chennedy Carter and Marina Mabrey have left a noticeable scoring vacuum. While experienced newcomers Courtney Vandersloot and Ariel Atkins are still finding their rhythm, rookie Hailey Van Lith is learning on the fly in her transition to the professional level.

Angel Reese remains a relentless force on the glass, averaging 12.3 rebounds per contest, while Atkins leads the scoring charge at 13.7 points per game. Vandersloot, meanwhile, is doing her best to organize the offense, dishing out 5.3 assists per night.

In the paint, Kamilla Cardoso is a reliable finisher, converting 50.8% of her looks, but defensive frailties remain a glaring issue. The Sky are conceding 92.0 points a night—second-worst in the league—and allowing opponents to shoot a blistering 41.9% from deep.

On the flip side, the reigning champs are picking up right where they left off. The New York Liberty are playing with the swagger and synergy of a title-winning side. They lead the league in offensive rating (113.4) and scoring (90.1 PPG), while ranking among the best in field goal percentage (47.9%) and three-point accuracy (36.6%).

Injury Report: Courtney Vandersloot – out , Moriah Jefferson – game-time decision

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the New York Liberty and the Chicago Sky in WNBA matchups heading into this finals series: