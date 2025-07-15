How to watch today's New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets NBA Summer League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The New York Knicks haven’t had the smoothest start to their Las Vegas Summer League campaign, dropping both of their opening matchups to familiar foes.

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets: Date and tip-off time

The New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT, at Pavilion in Las Vegas, NV.

Date Tuesday, July 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Pavilion Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Knicks and the Nets live on:

National TV : ESPN2

: ESPN2 Streaming service: Fubo (Try for free!)

Streaming the game with a VPN

New York Knicks team news & key performers

Tyler Kolek has led the Knicks in Summer League minutes, logging 41 appearances, while Ariel Hukporti suited up for 25. First-rounder Pacome Dadiet saw limited action with just 18 games under his belt, and Kevin McCullar Jr. played only four regular season games last year.

However, McCullar has been the revelation for New York in Vegas, averaging a sizzling 29 points per contest. His jumper is falling, and he's proving that he can knock down shots with confidence. While it doesn’t lock him into a roster spot, his form has put him firmly in contention for one of the Knicks’ two-way contracts.

Brooklyn Nets team news & key performers

Danny Wolf has had a modest showing for the Nets so far, but his impact goes beyond the scoreboard. His rebounding instincts and surprisingly stout defense have stood out, even as his offense has lagged behind. Wolf struggled mightily in the opener against Oklahoma City, missing all four of his field goal attempts and only finding points at the line — a performance marred by visible first-game nerves.

But while some are still warming up, Drew Timme has come out firing. After earning a call-up from the Long Island Nets in March, and having his option picked up this offseason, Timme is showing Brooklyn was right to back him. He’s not only Brooklyn's top scorer and rebounder but ranks second overall in Summer League scoring.

Across matchups with the Thunder and Wizards, Timme is averaging 26 points, seven boards, and two assists per outing. He poured in 30 points, grabbed five rebounds, and dished out three assists in Sunday’s loss to Washington, further strengthening his case as a standout in Vegas.

Knicks vs Nets Head-to-Head Record