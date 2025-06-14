How to watch today's New York Atlas vs Maryland Whipsnakes PLL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League Lacrosse game between the New York Atlas and the Maryland Whipsnakes, as well as start time and team news.

The New York Atlas are ready to clash with the Maryland Whipsnakes in a thrilling Premier League Lacrosse clash at Villanova Stadium this Saturday.

With the Premier Lacrosse League’s revamped playoff format allowing only three Eastern Conference teams to advance, the pressure is already mounting. The Maryland Whipsnakes, sitting at 0-2, are staring down a potential early-season crisis. Meanwhile, the New York Atlas (1-1) know that another setback could seriously dent their push for the top seed and a straight shot to the semifinals.

After a blistering 2024 campaign, the Atlas have looked a little out of sync early on. Saturday presents a chance to rediscover their scoring rhythm and reassert themselves as one of the league’s most dynamic attacks. A win over Maryland wouldn’t just steady the ship—it’d keep them in the hunt for the Eastern crown and the all-important semifinal bye.

New York Atlas vs Maryland Whipsnakes: Date and Start Time

The Atlas will square off against the Whipsnakes in an intriguing Premier League Lacrosse game on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at Villanova Stadium, in Villanova, Pennsylvania.

Date Saturday, June 14, 2025 Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Villanova Stadium Location Villanova, Pennsylvania

How to watch New York Atlas vs Maryland Whipsnakes Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: ABC

Livestream: Sling, Fubo (Try for free!)

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this thrilling Premier League Lacrosse matchup between the New York Atlas and the Maryland Whipsnakes live on ABC, Fubo and Sling.

New York Atlas vs Maryland Whipsnakes Injury Report & Key Players

New York Atlas Team News

The Atlas return from a Week 2 bye after splitting their opening series and will roll out rookie Michael Grace alongside Tyler Carpenter at LSM, with Koby Smith sidelined and CJ Costabile released to the player pool. Injured SSDM stalwart Danny Logan remains out, so Jake Stevens and Payton Rezanka will hold down the midfield.

On defense, Liam Entenmann leads the charge—his “clean” save percentage has skyrocketed to an elite 56.7% (well above the league average). On the attack, Jeff Teat and Xander Dickson look to shake off last year’s playoff struggles against the Whipsnakes, while Trevor Baptiste continues to make his presence felt at the faceoff X. Myles Jones, meanwhile, is just two assists away from joining an elite group of PLL midfield legends.

Atlas: Jeff Teat questionable (left Achilles tendon tightness), Max Krevsky questionable (right groin strain), Gavin Adler questionable (right groin strain), Cole Williams questionable (left hamstring strain), Danny Logan out (medical)

Maryland Whipsnakes Team News

After dropping both of their first two matchups this season, the Whipsnakes will be hoping for a repeat of last year’s dramatic overtime win in Philly to kick-start their campaign. TJ Malone has been a bright spot, but the offense overall has sputtered, tallying just six one-pointers in their recent loss to the Waterdogs.

In search of a spark, Jim Stagnitta has shuffled the deck—Colin Heacock is back in the fold after a strong showing against New York in last year’s semis, while Levi Anderson, who netted the OT winner in that same game, is left off the roster. Star attackman Matt Rambo, who was benched last week, is in desperate need of a resurgence, while veteran Rob Pannell edges closer to history, needing just five assists to surpass Ryan Boyle for the PLL all-time record.

Whipsnakes: Ryan Conrad out (PUP)