How to watch today's New York Atlas vs Boston Cannons Premier League Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League Lacrosse game between the New York Atlas and the Boston Cannons, as well as start time and team news.

The stage is set for a crucial Eastern Conference clash as New York and Boston square off for the second time this season — both sitting at 3-2 and eyeing pole position in the standings.

The Cannons are looking to regroup after a surprise stumble against the Carolina Chaos, while the Atlas return from the All-Star break riding high on the back of two straight wins and aiming to keep that hot streak alive. This matchup could be a key tone-setter in the race for the top spot.

Here, GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch the Premier League Lacrosse game between the New York Atlas and the Boston Cannons, as well as start time and team news.

New York Atlas vs Boston Cannons: Date and Start Time

The Atlas will square off against the Cannons in an intriguing Premier League Lacrosse game on Friday, July 11, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT, at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in Evanston, Illinois .

Date Friday, July 11, 2025 Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium Location Evanston, Illinois

How to watch New York Atlas vs Boston Cannons Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: ESPN2

Livestream: Sling, Fubo (Try for free!)

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this thrilling Premier League Lacrosse matchup between the New York Atlas and the Boston Cannons live on ESPN2, Fubo and Sling.

New York Atlas vs Boston Cannons Key Players

New York Atlas Team News

Connor Shellenberger is off to a flying start in his sophomore season, tallying 18 points in five outings while orchestrating the Atlas offense alongside the ever-dangerous Jeff Teat.

Boston Cannons Team News

On the other side, Asher Nolting has been pulling the strings for the Cannons, racking up 12 assists — the second-most in the league — as the creative heartbeat of their attack.