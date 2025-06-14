How to watch today's New England Revolution vs Cincinnati MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between New England Revolution and FC Cincinnati, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New England Revolution hosts FC Cincinnati at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Saturday in a key MLS regular-season clash.

Both teams are looking to build momentum in the middle of the campaign, with second-placed Cincinnati currently sitting higher in the standings and New England aiming to capitalize on home advantage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch New England Revolution vs FC Cincinnati online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

New England Revolution vs FC Cincinnati kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Gillette Stadium

The match will be played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

New England Revolution team news

New England Revolution come into this match with a mixed recent form, having won just one of their last five matches, alongside three draws and a loss. They have scored six goals and conceded five in that span, including a convincing 3-0 home win over CF Montréal in their latest outing.

Defensively, the Revolution have been solid overall this season, conceding 14 goals with a goals-against average of 0.93 per 90 minutes and recording seven clean sheets. Goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic is expected to start, continuing his strong save percentage of 75.9%. Offensively, New England has struggled to create assists, ranking 25th in the league with 11 assists this season.

There are no significant injury or suspension concerns reported from the camp.

FC Cincinnati team news

FC Cincinnati arrive in Foxborough with a strong overall record of 9 wins, 3 draws, and 5 losses, placing them 2nd in the MLS standings.

The team has faced challenges with player availability due to international call-ups, with key defenders Miles Robinson, Teenage Hadebe and Stefan Chirila away on national duty. Despite these absences, Cincinnati has maintained competitive form, relying on squad depth and contributions from young players like Amir Daley.

There are no new injury concerns reported ahead of this match.

