How to watch today's New Caledonia vs New Zealand OFC World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification OFC match between New Caledonia and New Zealand, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New Caledonia will take on New Zealand in the final of their World Cup qualifiers at Eden Park on Monday.

New Zealand thrashed Fiji 7-0 in the semi-final and will be confident of securing a win in the final. New Caledonia were also impressive during the group stage, and beat Tahiti 3-0 on their route to the final.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch New Caledonia vs New Zealand online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on FIFA+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

New Caledonia vs New Zealand kick-off time

The match will be played at Eden Park on Monday, with kick-off at 1 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

New Caledonia team news

New Caledonia head into the Oceania qualifiers final with high hopes after an emphatic 3-0 victory over Tahiti in the semi-finals. Veteran striker Georges Gope-Fenepej was the star of the match, scoring two remarkable goals, including a long-range strike that showcased his class. The team, led by coach Johann Sidaner, has emphasized teamwork and discipline as their keys to success.

Midfielders Jekob Jeno and Mickael Partodikromo have spoken about the significance of this moment for their nation, particularly given the challenges back home. With no injury concerns, they will be raring to go and prove a point in the final.

New Zealand team news

New Zealand enter the final as overwhelming favorites, having crushed Fiji 7-0 in their semi-final clash. Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood delivered a hat-trick of headers in that match, underlining his importance to the All Whites' attack.

Coach Darren Bazeley has stressed the need for focus and discipline, warning against complacency despite their dominant form. With a strong squad featuring players like Liberato Cacace and Sarpreet Singh, New Zealand are determined to capitalize on this rare opportunity to secure a direct World Cup qualification for Oceania. The All Whites’ depth and experience make them formidable opponents as they aim to return to football’s biggest stage for the first time since 2010.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links