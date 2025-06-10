How to watch today's Netherlands vs Malta World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup qualifier UEFA match between Netherlands and Malta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Netherlands host Malta on Tuesday at the Euroborg Stadium in Groningen for their second Group G fixture in the 2026 FIFA World Cup UEFA qualifiers.

The Oranje are looking to build on their strong start to the campaign, while Malta, bottom of the group, are desperate to spark a turnaround. Historically, this fixture has been one-sided, with the Netherlands boasting a perfect record against the Maltese.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Netherlands vs Malta kick-off time

The match will be played on Tuesday at the Euroborg Stadium, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Netherlands team news

Ronald Koeman’s side comes into this match in good spirits after a convincing 2-0 win over Finland in their group opener, a result that snapped a three-game winless streak and reaffirmed their status as group favorites. The Dutch are unbeaten in their last eight home internationals and have a formidable record against Malta, winning all previous meetings without conceding a goal.

There are no reported injuries or suspensions in the Dutch camp, so key players like Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong, and Cody Gakpo should be available.

Malta team news

Malta’s qualifying campaign has started poorly, with just one point from their opening three matches and no goals scored. Their most recent outing saw them hold Lithuania to a goalless draw, but they have struggled to create chances, registering a low expected goals tally and failing to score in their last four matches.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the camp.

