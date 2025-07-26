How to watch today's Necaxa vs Club America Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Necaxa and Club America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A marquee Liga MX Apertura clash unfolds at Estadio Victoria as Necaxa host Club América on Saturday.

Both teams are targeting a strong statement early in the campaign: Necaxa look to extend their unbeaten run against América, while the visitors seek to reassert themselves after a rocky midweek outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Necaxa vs Club America kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Estadio Victoria

The match will be played at Estadio Victoria, with kick-off at 11.05 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Necaxa team news

Necaxa come into the fixture riding high after a convincing 3-1 victory over Querétaro last time out, showing impressive attacking depth and control of possession (73%).

Head coach Fernando Gago is expected to minimize changes to his winning lineup, relying on the momentum from their recent performances. There are no new major injury concerns reported - key players such as Pavel Pérez (the club’s current top scorer) and Agustín Palavecino are in good form and should start.

Club America team news

Club América are searching for a response after a recent defeat and a challenging start to Apertura 2025. Manager André Jardine will be forced into at least one change at the back: center-back Igor Lichovsky is suspended following a red card in their last match, likely bringing Kevin Álvarez into the starting eleven.

The rest of the squad is at or near full strength, with creative options like Álvaro Fidalgo and wingers Alejandro Zendejas and Brian Rodríguez ready to feature. Luis Malagón, recently returned from Gold Cup duty, should start in goal.

