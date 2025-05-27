This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
2016 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship - Final RoundGetty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch NCAA men's golf championships: Livestream, TV channel, live stream, match play field and quarterfinal pairings for 2025 college finals

TV Guide & Streaming

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream 2025 NCAA men's golf team match-play at Omni La Costa.

With the men's individual champion now decided, all eyes shift to match play at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, teeing off Tuesday morning.

Arizona State enters the knockout rounds as the top seed, while Ole Miss—stepping into match play for the first time—will look to ride the momentum of Michael La Sasso's standout performance. The Rebels' junior fired an impressive 11-under 277 to claim the individual crown, edging out Texas A&M’s Phichaksn Maichon.

For context: only once in the match-play era has a top seed gone all the way—Oklahoma State in 2018. The pressure's on for ASU to rewrite that trend.

NCAA Men's Golf Championship 2025: Event Information

When

Tuesday-Wednesday, May 27-28, 2025

Where

Omni La Costa Resort & Spa's North Course

The 2025 NCAA men's Golf Championship team matchplay is set to unfold from May 27 to 28 at the scenic Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.

The action heats up on Tuesday afternoon with the quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals later that evening. Then, it all comes down to Wednesday, when the championship showdown will decide who lifts the trophy.

How to watch NCAA Men's Golf Championship 2025: TV channel, live stream

  • TV Channel: Golf Channel
  • Livestream: Fubo (Try for free)

Golf Channel is the TV home for the NCAA Championships. Streaming lovers can catch the action live on Fubo, which is offering a free-trial to new subscribers.

Below is the schedule (All Times ET).

Tuesday, May 27

  • Live coverage - 1-3:30 p.m. (Quarterfinals)
  • Live coverage - 6-10 p.m. (Semifinals)

Wednesday, May 28

  • Live coverage - 6-10 p.m. (Final)

NCAA Men's Golf Championship 2025 match play bracket

Arizona State vs. Ole Miss

Matchup

Tee Time

Tee Location

Josele Ballester vs. Kye Meeks

10:40 a.m.

10th tee

Pongsapak Laopakdee vs. Cameron Tankersley

10:50 a.m.

10th tee

Connor Williams vs. Cohen Trolio

11:00 a.m.

10th tee

Michel Mjaaseth vs. Tom Fischer

11:10 a.m.

10th tee

Preston Summerhays vs. Michael La Sasso

11:20 a.m.

10th tee

Team

Appearances

Match Play Record

NCAA Ranking

Arizona State

5

3-5

No. 5

Ole Miss

0

0-0

No. 3

Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma

Matchup

Tee Time

Tee Location

Filip Fahlberg-Johnsson vs. P.J. Maybank III

10:40 a.m.

1st tee

Ethan Fang vs. Drew Goodman

10:50 a.m.

1st tee

Preston Stout vs. Jase Summy

11:00 a.m.

1st tee

Gaven Lane vs. Ryder Cowan

11:10 a.m.

1st tee

Eric Lee vs. Clark Van Gaalen

11:20 a.m.

1st tee

Team

Appearances

Match Play Record

NCAA Ranking

Oklahoma State

9

10-8

No. 2

Oklahoma

6

5-5

No. 6

Auburn vs. Virginia

Matchup

Tee Time

Tee Location

Cayden Pope vs. Maxi Puregger

9:50 a.m.

1st tee

Jackson Koivun vs. Josh Duangmanee

10:00 a.m.

1st tee

Carson Bacha vs. Ben James

10:10 a.m.

1st tee

Brendan Valdes vs. Paul Chang

10:20 a.m.

1st tee

Josiah Gilbert vs. Bryan Lee

10:30 a.m.

1st tee

Team

Appearances

Match Play Record

NCAA Ranking

Auburn

2

4-1

No. 1

Virginia

2

0-2

No. 10

Florida vs. Texas

Matchup

Tee Time

Tee Location

Luke Poulter vs. Tommy Morrison

9:50 a.m.

10th tee

Zach Swanwick vs. Daniel Bennett

10:00 a.m.

10th tee

Jack Turner vs. Luke Potter

10:10 a.m.

10th tee

Matthew Kress vs. Jack Gilbert

10:20 a.m.

10th tee

Ian Gilligan vs. Christiaan Maas

10:30 a.m.

10th tee

Team

Appearances

Match Play Record

NCAA Ranking

Florida

1

3-0

No. 7

Texas

7

10-5

No. 4

