How to watch NCAA men's golf championships: Livestream, TV channel, live stream, match play field and quarterfinal pairings for 2025 college finals

With the men's individual champion now decided, all eyes shift to match play at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, teeing off Tuesday morning.
Arizona State enters the knockout rounds as the top seed, while Ole Miss—stepping into match play for the first time—will look to ride the momentum of Michael La Sasso's standout performance. The Rebels' junior fired an impressive 11-under 277 to claim the individual crown, edging out Texas A&M’s Phichaksn Maichon.
For context: only once in the match-play era has a top seed gone all the way—Oklahoma State in 2018. The pressure's on for ASU to rewrite that trend.
NCAA Men's Golf Championship 2025: Event Information
When
Tuesday-Wednesday, May 27-28, 2025
Where
Omni La Costa Resort & Spa's North Course
The 2025 NCAA men's Golf Championship team matchplay is set to unfold from May 27 to 28 at the scenic Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.
The action heats up on Tuesday afternoon with the quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals later that evening. Then, it all comes down to Wednesday, when the championship showdown will decide who lifts the trophy.
How to watch NCAA Men's Golf Championship 2025: TV channel, live stream
- TV Channel: Golf Channel
- Livestream: Fubo (Try for free)
Golf Channel is the TV home for the NCAA Championships. Streaming lovers can catch the action live on Fubo, which is offering a free-trial to new subscribers.
Below is the schedule (All Times ET).
Tuesday, May 27
- Live coverage - 1-3:30 p.m. (Quarterfinals)
- Live coverage - 6-10 p.m. (Semifinals)
Wednesday, May 28
- Live coverage - 6-10 p.m. (Final)
NCAA Men's Golf Championship 2025 match play bracket
Arizona State vs. Ole Miss
Matchup
Tee Time
Tee Location
Josele Ballester vs. Kye Meeks
10:40 a.m.
10th tee
Pongsapak Laopakdee vs. Cameron Tankersley
10:50 a.m.
10th tee
Connor Williams vs. Cohen Trolio
11:00 a.m.
10th tee
Michel Mjaaseth vs. Tom Fischer
11:10 a.m.
10th tee
Preston Summerhays vs. Michael La Sasso
11:20 a.m.
10th tee
Team
Appearances
Match Play Record
NCAA Ranking
Arizona State
5
3-5
No. 5
Ole Miss
0
0-0
No. 3
Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma
Matchup
Tee Time
Tee Location
Filip Fahlberg-Johnsson vs. P.J. Maybank III
10:40 a.m.
1st tee
Ethan Fang vs. Drew Goodman
10:50 a.m.
1st tee
Preston Stout vs. Jase Summy
11:00 a.m.
1st tee
Gaven Lane vs. Ryder Cowan
11:10 a.m.
1st tee
Eric Lee vs. Clark Van Gaalen
11:20 a.m.
1st tee
Team
Appearances
Match Play Record
NCAA Ranking
Oklahoma State
9
10-8
No. 2
Oklahoma
6
5-5
No. 6
Auburn vs. Virginia
Matchup
Tee Time
Tee Location
Cayden Pope vs. Maxi Puregger
9:50 a.m.
1st tee
Jackson Koivun vs. Josh Duangmanee
10:00 a.m.
1st tee
Carson Bacha vs. Ben James
10:10 a.m.
1st tee
Brendan Valdes vs. Paul Chang
10:20 a.m.
1st tee
Josiah Gilbert vs. Bryan Lee
10:30 a.m.
1st tee
Team
Appearances
Match Play Record
NCAA Ranking
Auburn
2
4-1
No. 1
Virginia
2
0-2
No. 10
Florida vs. Texas
Matchup
Tee Time
Tee Location
Luke Poulter vs. Tommy Morrison
9:50 a.m.
10th tee
Zach Swanwick vs. Daniel Bennett
10:00 a.m.
10th tee
Jack Turner vs. Luke Potter
10:10 a.m.
10th tee
Matthew Kress vs. Jack Gilbert
10:20 a.m.
10th tee
Ian Gilligan vs. Christiaan Maas
10:30 a.m.
10th tee
Team
Appearances
Match Play Record
NCAA Ranking
Florida
1
3-0
No. 7
Texas
7
10-5
No. 4