How to watch NCAA men's golf championships: Livestream, TV channel, live stream, match play field and quarterfinal pairings for 2025 college finals

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream 2025 NCAA men's golf team match-play at Omni La Costa.

With the men's individual champion now decided, all eyes shift to match play at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, teeing off Tuesday morning.

Arizona State enters the knockout rounds as the top seed, while Ole Miss—stepping into match play for the first time—will look to ride the momentum of Michael La Sasso's standout performance. The Rebels' junior fired an impressive 11-under 277 to claim the individual crown, edging out Texas A&M’s Phichaksn Maichon.

For context: only once in the match-play era has a top seed gone all the way—Oklahoma State in 2018. The pressure's on for ASU to rewrite that trend.

NCAA Men's Golf Championship 2025: Event Information

When Tuesday-Wednesday, May 27-28, 2025 Where Omni La Costa Resort & Spa's North Course

The 2025 NCAA men's Golf Championship team matchplay is set to unfold from May 27 to 28 at the scenic Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.

The action heats up on Tuesday afternoon with the quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals later that evening. Then, it all comes down to Wednesday, when the championship showdown will decide who lifts the trophy.

How to watch NCAA Men's Golf Championship 2025: TV channel, live stream

TV Channel: Golf Channel

Livestream: Fubo (Try for free)

Golf Channel is the TV home for the NCAA Championships. Streaming lovers can catch the action live on Fubo, which is offering a free-trial to new subscribers.

Below is the schedule (All Times ET).

Tuesday, May 27

Live coverage - 1-3:30 p.m. (Quarterfinals)

Live coverage - 6-10 p.m. (Semifinals)

Wednesday, May 28

Live coverage - 6-10 p.m. (Final)

NCAA Men's Golf Championship 2025 match play bracket

Arizona State vs. Ole Miss

Matchup Tee Time Tee Location Josele Ballester vs. Kye Meeks 10:40 a.m. 10th tee Pongsapak Laopakdee vs. Cameron Tankersley 10:50 a.m. 10th tee Connor Williams vs. Cohen Trolio 11:00 a.m. 10th tee Michel Mjaaseth vs. Tom Fischer 11:10 a.m. 10th tee Preston Summerhays vs. Michael La Sasso 11:20 a.m. 10th tee

Team Appearances Match Play Record NCAA Ranking Arizona State 5 3-5 No. 5 Ole Miss 0 0-0 No. 3

Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma

Matchup Tee Time Tee Location Filip Fahlberg-Johnsson vs. P.J. Maybank III 10:40 a.m. 1st tee Ethan Fang vs. Drew Goodman 10:50 a.m. 1st tee Preston Stout vs. Jase Summy 11:00 a.m. 1st tee Gaven Lane vs. Ryder Cowan 11:10 a.m. 1st tee Eric Lee vs. Clark Van Gaalen 11:20 a.m. 1st tee

Team Appearances Match Play Record NCAA Ranking Oklahoma State 9 10-8 No. 2 Oklahoma 6 5-5 No. 6

Auburn vs. Virginia

Matchup Tee Time Tee Location Cayden Pope vs. Maxi Puregger 9:50 a.m. 1st tee Jackson Koivun vs. Josh Duangmanee 10:00 a.m. 1st tee Carson Bacha vs. Ben James 10:10 a.m. 1st tee Brendan Valdes vs. Paul Chang 10:20 a.m. 1st tee Josiah Gilbert vs. Bryan Lee 10:30 a.m. 1st tee

Team Appearances Match Play Record NCAA Ranking Auburn 2 4-1 No. 1 Virginia 2 0-2 No. 10

Florida vs. Texas

Matchup Tee Time Tee Location Luke Poulter vs. Tommy Morrison 9:50 a.m. 10th tee Zach Swanwick vs. Daniel Bennett 10:00 a.m. 10th tee Jack Turner vs. Luke Potter 10:10 a.m. 10th tee Matthew Kress vs. Jack Gilbert 10:20 a.m. 10th tee Ian Gilligan vs. Christiaan Maas 10:30 a.m. 10th tee