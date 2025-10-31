How to watch NC State vs Georgia Tech NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

ACC action heats up on Saturday as the undefeated No. 8Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-0) head to Carter-Finley Stadium to take on the NC State Wolfpack (4-4).

NC State enters the weekend sitting 12th in the conference, sporting a 4-4 overall record with a solid 3-1 mark at home but struggling on the road at 1-3. The Wolfpack are coming off a tough 53-34 defeat at Pittsburgh and will look to regroup before a challenging stretch that includes matchups with Miami, Florida State, and North Carolina.

Georgia Tech, meanwhile, continues to roll under head coach Brent Key. The Yellow Jackets sit atop the ACC standings at 8-0, featuring a perfect 5-0 record at home and a spotless 3-0 mark on the road. They’re fresh off a dominant 41-16 victory over Syracuse and will look to keep their perfect season alive with upcoming games against Boston College, Pitt, and in-state rival Georgia.

NC State vs Georgia Tech: Date and kick-off time

NC State vs Georgia Tech: Date and kick-off time

The NC State will take on Georgia Tech in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Date Saturday, November 1, 2025 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT Venue Carter-Finley Stadium Location Raleigh, North Carolina

How to watch NC State vs Georgia Tech on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

NC State vs Georgia Tech news & key players

NC State Wolfpack team news

For NC State, sophomore quarterback C.J. Bailey has been one of the few consistent bright spots. The young signal-caller has completed 70.2% of his passes for 2,071 yards, tossing 17 touchdowns against seven interceptions. His 76.4 QBR ranks 20th nationally, proving he’s developing into one of the ACC’s most reliable passers.

The Wolfpack defense, however, has struggled to find its footing. They’re giving up 408 total yards per game, placing them 103rd in the nation. Their secondary has been especially vulnerable, allowing a staggering 278 passing yards per outing (130th), though their front seven has held up better, ranking 49th against the run (130 yards per game). Still, allowing nearly 30 points per contest (106th) has been a major concern for this NC State squad.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets team news

Quarterback Haynes King has been the heartbeat of Georgia Tech’s offense this season, throwing for 1,480 yards with seven touchdowns and just one interception while also leading the team on the ground with 651 rushing yards and a whopping 12 scores. His dual-threat ability has been a nightmare for opposing defenses, and his 84.7 QBR ranks eighth nationally, a testament to just how efficient he’s been.

Defensively, the Yellow Jackets haven’t been nearly as sharp, ranking 74th in the country while surrendering 371.5 yards per game. They’ve been serviceable against the pass (62nd at 216.3 yards per game) but far less effective at stopping the run (86th, allowing 155.3 yards per game). The injury bug has hit the defensive unit harder than the offense, though they appear mostly healthy coming out of the Syracuse matchup.