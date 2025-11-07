How to watch Navy vs Yale NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Yale Bulldogs kick off their season Friday night with a clash in Maryland against the Navy Midshipmen.

Yale is coming off a strong 22-8 campaign where it ran the Ivy League table at 13-1 and finished atop the conference. The Bulldogs opened last season with an 88-62 win against Quinnipiac, but early inconsistency left them at 6-6 through 12 games. After that, they flipped a switch. Yale rattled off wins in 14 of its final 15 regular-season contests and then took down Princeton and Cornell to claim the Ivy Tournament crown. The Bulldogs did reach the NCAA Tournament, but their run ended with an 80-71 defeat against Texas A&M.

Navy enters this matchup at 1-0 after a convincing 76-55 win over Presbyterian to begin the year. The Midshipmen jumped out to a 37-17 halftime lead and never really took their foot off the gas. They shot 49.1 per cent from the floor and 40 per cent from deep while edging the Blue Hose on the glass 34-31. Navy also shared the ball well with 14 assists and kept mistakes to a minimum with only eight turnovers. Aidan Kehoe paced the scoring with 19 points and three boards. Jordan Pennick chipped in 13 points and added two rebounds to help secure the comfortable victory.

Navy vs Yale: Date and tip-off time

The Midshipmen will face off against the Bulldogs in an exciting NCAAM game on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET or 5:30 pm PT at Alumni Hall (Navy) in Annapolis, MD.

Date Friday, November 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET or 5:30 pm PT Venue Alumni Hall (Navy) Location Annapolis, MD

How to watch Navy vs Yale on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Midshipmen and Bulldogs live on CBSSN nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Navy vs Yale team news & key performers

Navy Midshipmen team news

Navy opened the new campaign with its offense clicking right away. The Midshipmen put up 76 points on 49.1 per cent shooting in their first outing. The defense did its part too, locking things down and holding the opponent to 55 points on just 38.8 per cent shooting.

The Midshipmen controlled the glass and forced 15 turnovers, which helped set the tone. Aidan Kehoe led the scoring charge with 19 points on 11 shot attempts. Jordan Pennick followed with 13 points on 50 per cent shooting in 27 minutes of floor time.

Yale Bulldogs team news

Nick Townsend is the top scoring threat returning for Yale after putting up 15.4 points per night last season, along with a team-best 7.1 rebounds.

The Bulldogs also get Casey Simmons back in the rotation. He averaged 8.8 points in 25 minutes per game a year ago and provided steady perimeter production. Sampson Aleton returns as well, serving as a reliable scoring option after contributing 7.5 points across 30 appearances.