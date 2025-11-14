How to watch Navy vs South Florida NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No.23South Florida Bulls (7-2) square off against a familiar AAC opponent on Saturday as they head to Annapolis to face the Navy Midshipmen (7-2).

Both teams sit near the top of a crowded American Athletic Conference race, where five programs are knotted with just one league loss. South Florida (7-2) enters the weekend in the driver’s seat for a spot in its first-ever AAC title game, boosted by a fresh No. 23 ranking from the College Football Playoff committee.

Navy (7-2), however, has a golden opportunity to shake up the standings. A home win, where the Midshipmen are undefeated at 5-0, would knock USF out of the rankings and give Navy a pivotal head-to-head tiebreaker as the conference race tightens.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Navy vs South Florida NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Navy vs South Florida: Date and kick-off time

The Navy Midshipmen will take on the South Florida Bulls in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 pm PT at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.

Date Saturday, November 15, 2025 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 pm PT Venue Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Location Annapolis, Maryland

How to watch Navy vs South Florida on TV & stream live online

Navy vs South Florida news & key players

Navy Midshipmen team news

Navy are looking to regroup after a tough 49–10 loss to Notre Dame. Braxton Woodson completed 3 of 8 passes for 22 yards, but did much of his damage with his legs, grinding out 101 rushing yards and a touchdown on 23 attempts. Jackson Gutierrez chipped in 37 yards on seven carries, and Eli Heidenreich caught two of his four targets for 20 yards, averaging 10 yards per grab.

South Florida Bulls team news

South Florida rolls into this matchup riding the momentum of a dominant 55–23 victory over UTSA. Quarterback Byrum Brown was nearly flawless, carving up the Roadrunners with 239 passing yards and two touchdowns while completing an eye-popping 14 of 15 attempts (93.3%). He wasn’t just dealing through the air, Brown also gashed UTSA on the ground, racking up 109 rushing yards and another score on nine carries.

Nykahi Davenport provided plenty of punch in the run game as well, turning just seven carries into 94 yards, a blistering 13.4 yards a pop, and two touchdowns, while adding an 11-yard reception. In the passing attack, Keshaun Singleton stole the show, hauling in four catches for 122 yards and a pair of touchdowns.