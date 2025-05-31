How to watch today's Nashville SC vs New York City FC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Nashville SC and New York City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nashville SC host New York City FC at GEODIS Park on Saturday in a high-profile MLS Eastern Conference matchup.

Nashville enter the contest riding an impressive nine-match unbeaten streak across all competitions, which includes a recent 2-2 draw at Columbus Crew that kept them third in the conference with 28 points, just two behind FC Cincinnati and five behind the Philadelphia Union.

The visitors, meanwhile, arrive after a disappointing 3-0 home loss to the Houston Dynamo, a result that halted their two-game winning streak. NYCFC currently sit sixth in the East and will be keen to bounce back, but they face a tough challenge on the road against a Nashville side in formidable form.

How to watch Nashville vs New York City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Nashville SC vs New York City FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Geodis Park

The match will be played at GEODIS Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 4.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Nashville SC team news

Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar have been standout performers for Nashville, each with 12 goal contributions this season; Surridge leads the team with nine goals, while Mukhtar has seven goals and five assists.

No major new injury or suspension concerns have been reported ahead of the fixture.

New York City FC team news

The visitors have no major new injury or suspension concerns reported ahead of the fixture, allowing them to field a strong lineup. They will be desperate to bounce back from a disappointing defeat at the hands of Houston.

