How to watch today's Nashville vs Inter Miami MLS Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Nashvillehost Inter Miami in Game Two of their Round One Best-of-three series in the MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

After a 3-1 defeat in Game one, Nashville look to bounce back at home to force a decisive Game three. Inter Miami, who won the opener convincingly, look to clinch the series and advance further into the playoffs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Nashville vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Playoff Geodis Park

The match will be played on Saturday at GEODIS Park, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Nashville SC team news

The home side have avoided any new injury setbacks ahead of the second leg, although Wyatt Meyer, Julian Gaines, Jonny Perez, and Taylor Washington all remain unavailable for selection.

Ahmed Qasem continues to recover from an ankle problem and remains doubtful to feature.

Inter Miami CF team news

In positive news for Inter Miami, Lionel Messi has signed a contract extension that keeps him at the club until 2028. The Argentine superstar has been in sensational form, recording 12 goals and 10 assists in his last nine matches, and has already claimed the Golden Boot.

Head coach Javier Mascherano could well stick with the same starting lineup that impressed in the previous outing.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

