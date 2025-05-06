How to watch today's Nashville SC vs Chattanooga Red Wolves US Open Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the US Open Cup match between Nashville SC and Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nashville SC welcome Chattanooga Red Wolves to Geodis Park for their first-ever meeting, as both teams look to advance from the US Open Cup Round of 32.

Nashville, entering the tournament at this stage, are aiming for their first major trophy, while Chattanooga arrive as one of just four Division III teams left, having survived three consecutive penalty shootouts to reach this round.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Nashville SC vs Chattanooga Red Wolves SC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Nashville SC vs Chattanooga Red Wolves SC kick-off time

The match will be played at Geodis Park on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Nashville SC team news

Nashville SC are mid-table in MLS and have shown solid recent form, just one loss in their last four matches. Sam Surridge leads the team with six goals, while Hany Mukhtar is the top creator with four assists and three career Open Cup goals for the club.

Head coach BJ Callaghan has emphasized taking the tournament seriously, and with a healthy squad, Nashville are expected to field a strong lineup as they seek to avoid an upset and make a deep cup run.

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC team news

Chattanooga Red Wolves, currently ninth in USL League One, have struggled in league play but have been cup specialists, advancing through three straight penalty shootouts-including a dramatic win over USL Championship side Las Vegas Lights despite just 30% possession of the ball.

Matthew Bentley leads the attack with three goals, supported by Omar Hernández and Zahir Vazquez, while head coach Scott Mackenzie typically sets up with a back three that drops to five defensively. The Red Wolves are expected to sit deep and look for counter-attacking chances as they aim for another giant-killing in Nashville.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links