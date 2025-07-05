How to watch today's Nashville SC vs Philadelphia Union MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Nashville SC and Philadelphia Union, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nashville host Philadelphia Union at Geodis Park on Saturday in a top-of-the-table MLS Eastern Conference showdown between two of MLS’s most in-form teams.

Nashville, currently third with 38 points from 20 matches, are enjoying a remarkable turnaround after last year’s disappointing campaign, now riding a 13-match unbeaten streak across all competitions and unbeaten in their last 11 MLS games.

Philadelphia Union arrive as league leaders, two points ahead of Nashville, despite seeing their own 13-match unbeaten run end last week in a 1-0 loss to Columbus Crew.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Nashville SC vs Philadelphia Union online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Nashville SC vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Geodis Park

The match will be played at Geodis Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Nashville SC team news

Nashville have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the weekend's clash.

Sam Surridge leads their attack with 10 goals, supported by Hany Mukhtar, who has contributed four goals and four assists. Nashville’s defense has also been solid, and their home form is formidable, they have avoided defeat in 80 percent of their last 15 league fixtures.

Philadelphia Union team news

The Union have won 12, drawn four, and lost four in 20 league games, with a strong defensive record, allowing just one goal per game on average in their last six matches. However, their attack has been less prolific on the road.

Tai Baribo is their top scorer with six goals, while Kai Wagner and Mikael Uhre provide additional attacking threat. They have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the game.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links