Leagues Cup - Game Week 1 5 Aug 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Nashville SC and Leon will kick-off at Aug 5, 2026, 8:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Nashville SC vs León is available to watch live in the United States via Apple TV. The match is part of the MLS Season Pass, which is now included within a standard Apple TV subscription, meaning existing subscribers can access the game at no extra cost. New subscribers can sign up to watch the full Leagues Cup slate, including this fixture.

Nashville SC host Club León in the 2026 Leagues Cup, with the Boys in Gold looking to build on a recent run of positive MLS form as they take on one of Liga MX's more experienced travelling sides.

Nashville arrive into this fixture off the back of three wins from their last five league outings, though a loss to Orlando City and a draw with DC United in their most recent matches have introduced a note of inconsistency to their campaign.

BJ Callaghan's side have shown they can grind out results, winning three consecutive games by a single goal earlier in the run, but they will need to sharpen up against opposition that carries genuine quality from Mexican football.

León come into this contest in mixed Liga MX form, having beaten Pachuca 1-0 in their most recent outing under Ignacio Ambriz. That result will have brought some confidence back to the camp after back-to-back defeats to Tijuana and Atlas in the weeks prior.

The Panzas Verdes are using the Leagues Cup as a testing ground against MLS opposition, with Nashville the first of three group-stage opponents that also include Orlando City SC and Inter Miami CF.

For Nashville, this is an opportunity to make a statement on home soil in continental competition and give their supporters a night to remember.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Nashville SC vs León, including TV channel listings, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Nashville SC vs Leon with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Nashville SC are managed by BJ Callaghan, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the hosts. The club has not released a probable starting lineup ahead of this fixture, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

León head coach Ignacio Ambriz also has no confirmed team news listed at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the visitors, and a projected XI will be added as the match approaches.

Form

Nashville SC have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with DC United on August 1, while a 1-0 defeat to Orlando City preceded that result. On the positive side, Nashville put together three straight wins against CF Montreal, Atlanta United, and New York City FC, each by a single goal, scoring five and conceding just one across that run.

León's last five matches in Liga MX tell a more difficult story. Ignacio Ambriz's side won their most recent game 1-0 against Pachuca on August 2, but that came after three successive defeats. They lost 1-0 to Tijuana, 3-2 to Atlas, 1-4 to Toluca, and 3-2 to CF America across that broader stretch, conceding 11 goals in those four losses.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Nashville SC and Club León is currently available. This fixture may represent one of the first competitive meetings between the two clubs.

Standings

In the current Leagues Cup standings, Nashville SC sit 20th while León are placed 16th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nashville SC vs Leon today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: